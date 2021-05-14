Log in
    2327   JP3379900008

NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2020

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version will prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020

(April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021)

[under Japanese GAAP]

April 28, 2021

Company name:

NS Solutions Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

2327

URL:

https://www.nssol.nipponsteel.com

Representative:

Hiroyuki Morita, Representative Director & President

Contact:

Hideki Komatsu, Director, Accounting & Finance Department

Phone:

+81-3-6899-6000

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 18, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

May 31, 2021

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 21, 2021

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results:

Available

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session:

Scheduled (for analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2020

251,992

(8.3)

24,549

(13.5)

25,101

(11.2)

16,982

(8.5)

FY2019

274,843

7.7

28,387

11.8

28,275

9.5

18,552

11.0

(Note) Comprehensive income: FY2020: 36,261 million yen [138.3%] FY2019: 15,214 million yen [(26.5)%]

Net income per

Diluted net

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

income per

Return on equity

to total assets

share

to net sales ratio

share

ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2020

185.60

-

10.3

9.8

9.7

FY2019

202.76

-

12.8

11.9

10.3

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method: FY2020: (53) million yen FY2019: 41 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2020

272,223

186,128

66.1

1,965.32

FY2019

240,448

155,392

62.2

1,633.31

(Reference) Equity: FY2020: 179,827 million yen FY2019: 149,448 million yen

1

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY2020

17,544

10,414

(7,395)

78,579

FY2019

19,366

(2,975)

(6,796)

58,036

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Dividend

Dividends

Total

to net

1st

2nd

3rd

payout ratio

Year-end

Total

dividends

assets ratio

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY2019

-

32.50

-

32.50

65.00

5,947

32.1

4.1

FY2020

-

25.00

-

27.50

52.50

4,803

28.3

2.9

FY2021

-

28.00

-

28.00

56.00

30.0

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

127,500

7.1

11,800

5.8

12,000

5.7

7,600

(4.1)

83.06

Full year

265,000

5.2

25,500

3.9

26,000

3.6

17,100

0.7

186.88

2

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Total number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

FY2020: 91,501,000 shares

FY2019: 94,704,740 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

FY2020:716 shares

FY2019: 3,204,329 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

FY2020: 91,500,376 shares

FY2019: 91,500,502 shares

  • This consolidated financial results report is exempt from the audit procedures.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The forecasts stated above are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors hereafter.

3

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Milions of yen)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,459

5,255

Deposits paid

53,794

73,530

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

62,513

61,074

Securities

1,000

Work in process

26,834

28,344

Raw materials and supplies

15

42

Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

12,000

Other

3,290

2,612

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(25)

(25)

Total current assets

162,882

171,834

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

8,227

8,179

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

6,912

6,913

Land

2,543

2,543

Leased assets, net

2,478

1,491

Construction in progress

1,280

443

Other

0

1

Total property, plant and equipment

21,442

19,572

Intangible assets

Software

1,706

1,507

Goodwill

3,389

2,923

Other

1,276

609

Total intangible assets

6,372

5,040

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

39,168

65,036

Deferred tax assets

4,033

4,127

Guarantee deposits

6,259

6,336

Other

338

324

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(48)

(48)

Total investments and other assets

49,750

75,776

Total non-current assets

77,565

100,388

Total assets

240,448

272,223

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Milions of yen)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

17,693

15,884

Lease obligations

1,862

901

Accounts payable - other

12,310

9,099

Income taxes payable

5,225

3,753

Advances received

18,741

18,347

Provision for bonuses

9,527

9,553

Provision for loss on order received

999

2,255

Allowance for program product warranty

217

185

Provision for loss on business withdrawal

27

19

Provision for surcharge

90

90

Other

1,405

603

Total current liabilities

68,100

60,694

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

2,153

1,363

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

129

149

Provision for loss on business withdrawal

225

173

Retirement benefit liability

9,860

10,956

Deferred tax liabilities

1,568

10,231

Other

3,019

2,525

Total non-current liabilities

16,955

25,400

Total liabilities

85,055

86,094

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

12,952

12,952

Capital surplus

9,950

9,950

Retained earnings

116,904

118,600

Treasury shares

(10,026)

(2)

Total shareholders' equity

129,780

141,501

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

19,571

38,310

Foreign currency translation adjustment

95

15

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

19,667

38,325

Non-controlling interests

5,944

6,301

Total net assets

155,392

186,128

Total liabilities and net assets

240,448

272,223

5

Copyright (C) 2021 NS Solutions Corporation,All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS Solutions Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
