NS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2020

The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version will prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 ‐ March 31, 2021) [under Japanese GAAP] April 28, 2021 Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2327 URL: https://www.nssol.nipponsteel.com Representative: Hiroyuki Morita, Representative Director & President Contact: Hideki Komatsu, Director, Accounting & Finance Department Phone: +81-3-6899-6000

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 18, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: May 31, 2021 Scheduled date of filing annual securities report: June 21, 2021 Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results: Available Schedule of annual financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY2020 251,992 (8.3) 24,549 (13.5) 25,101 (11.2) 16,982 (8.5) FY2019 274,843 7.7 28,387 11.8 28,275 9.5 18,552 11.0

(Note) Comprehensive income: FY2020: 36,261 million yen [138.3%] FY2019: 15,214 million yen [(26.5)%]

Net income per Diluted net Ordinary profit Operating profit income per Return on equity to total assets share to net sales ratio share ratio Yen Yen % % % FY2020 185.60 - 10.3 9.8 9.7 FY2019 202.76 - 12.8 11.9 10.3

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method: FY2020: (53) million yen FY2019: 41 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen FY2020 272,223 186,128 66.1 1,965.32 FY2019 240,448 155,392 62.2 1,633.31

(Reference) Equity: FY2020: 179,827 million yen FY2019: 149,448 million yen