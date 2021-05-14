NS : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2020
The financial results have been translated from the Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version will prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020
(April 1, 2020
‐ March 31, 2021)
[under Japanese GAAP]
April 28, 2021
Company name:
NS Solutions Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number:
2327
URL:
https://www.nssol.nipponsteel.com
Representative:
Hiroyuki Morita, Representative Director & President
Contact:
Hideki Komatsu, Director, Accounting & Finance Department
Phone:
+81-3-6899-6000
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 18, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
May 31, 2021
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
June 21, 2021
Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results:
Available
Schedule of annual financial results briefing session:
Scheduled (for analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FY2020
251,992
(8.3)
24,549
(13.5)
25,101
(11.2)
16,982
(8.5)
FY2019
274,843
7.7
28,387
11.8
28,275
9.5
18,552
11.0
(Note) Comprehensive income: FY2020: 36,261 million yen [138.3%] FY2019: 15,214 million yen [(26.5)%]
Net income per
Diluted net
Ordinary profit
Operating profit
income per
Return on equity
to total assets
share
to net sales ratio
share
ratio
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2020
185.60
-
10.3
9.8
9.7
FY2019
202.76
-
12.8
11.9
10.3
(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method: FY2020: (53) million yen FY2019: 41 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2020
272,223
186,128
66.1
1,965.32
FY2019
240,448
155,392
62.2
1,633.31
(Reference) Equity: FY2020: 179,827 million yen FY2019: 149,448 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
FY2020
17,544
10,414
(7,395)
78,579
FY2019
19,366
(2,975)
(6,796)
58,036
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Dividend
Dividends
Total
to net
1st
2nd
3rd
payout ratio
Year-end
Total
dividends
assets ratio
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
FY2019
-
32.50
-
32.50
65.00
5,947
32.1
4.1
FY2020
-
25.00
-
27.50
52.50
4,803
28.3
2.9
FY2021
-
28.00
-
28.00
56.00
30.0
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating
profit
Ordinary
profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
127,500
7.1
11,800
5.8
12,000
5.7
7,600
(4.1)
83.06
Full year
265,000
5.2
25,500
3.9
26,000
3.6
17,100
0.7
186.88
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
FY2020: 91,501,000 shares
FY2019: 94,704,740 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
FY2020:
716 shares
FY2019: 3,204,329 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
FY2020: 91,500,376 shares
FY2019: 91,500,502 shares
This consolidated financial results report is exempt from the audit procedures.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The forecasts stated above are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors hereafter.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Milions of yen)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
4,459
5,255
Deposits paid
53,794
73,530
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
62,513
61,074
Securities
－
1,000
Work in process
26,834
28,344
Raw materials and supplies
15
42
Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates
12,000
－
Other
3,290
2,612
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(25)
(25)
Total current assets
162,882
171,834
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
8,227
8,179
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
6,912
6,913
Land
2,543
2,543
Leased assets, net
2,478
1,491
Construction in progress
1,280
443
Other
0
1
Total property, plant and equipment
21,442
19,572
Intangible assets
Software
1,706
1,507
Goodwill
3,389
2,923
Other
1,276
609
Total intangible assets
6,372
5,040
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
39,168
65,036
Deferred tax assets
4,033
4,127
Guarantee deposits
6,259
6,336
Other
338
324
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(48)
(48)
Total investments and other assets
49,750
75,776
Total non-current assets
77,565
100,388
Total assets
240,448
272,223
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Milions of yen)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
17,693
15,884
Lease obligations
1,862
901
Accounts payable - other
12,310
9,099
Income taxes payable
5,225
3,753
Advances received
18,741
18,347
Provision for bonuses
9,527
9,553
Provision for loss on order received
999
2,255
Allowance for program product warranty
217
185
Provision for loss on business withdrawal
27
19
Provision for surcharge
90
90
Other
1,405
603
Total current liabilities
68,100
60,694
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
2,153
1,363
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
129
149
Provision for loss on business withdrawal
225
173
Retirement benefit liability
9,860
10,956
Deferred tax liabilities
1,568
10,231
Other
3,019
2,525
Total non-current liabilities
16,955
25,400
Total liabilities
85,055
86,094
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
12,952
12,952
Capital surplus
9,950
9,950
Retained earnings
116,904
118,600
Treasury shares
(10,026)
(2)
Total shareholders' equity
129,780
141,501
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
19,571
38,310
Foreign currency translation adjustment
95
15
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
19,667
38,325
Non-controlling interests
5,944
6,301
Total net assets
155,392
186,128
Total liabilities and net assets
240,448
272,223
