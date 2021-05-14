Log in
    2327   JP3379900008

NS SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(2327)
NS : Financial Information for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
Financial Information for the Fiscal Year

ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

April 28, 2021

Copyright ©2021 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document includes statements of forward-looking

descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NS Solutions Corporation (the "Company") or its officers in terms of its

operation and financial condition.

Accordingly, such statements contain risks and uncertainties since they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future

performance. Actual results may be varied and influenced by various

factors. The Company does not undertake to revise such forward-

looking descriptions to reflect those factors.

Copyright ©2021 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

2

. Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2020

. Outlook for FY 2021

. Appendix

Copyright ©2021 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

3

Consolidated Financial Results

  • for FY 2020

Copyright ©2021 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

4

-. Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results

(¥ in billions)

FY 2020 (April 1, 2020- March 31, 2021)

YoY change

Difference with

Company Estimate

Sales

Operating Profit

Net Profit

252.0

22.9

3.0

24.5

3.8

+0.6

17.0

1.6

1.0

Copyright ©2021 NS Solutions Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS Solutions Corporation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
