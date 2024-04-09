NS Tool Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of end mills, which are cutting tools that are attached to machining centers (machine tools) to process metals. The Company operates in two business segments. End Mill segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cutting tools centering on carbide small-diameter end mills. Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic moldings focusing on tool cases. The product sizes include end mill (6mm or less), end mill (over 6mm), and end mill (others).