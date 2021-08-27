NS Tool : Business Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Business Report
R&D Center at Sendai Plant
Brand Statement
In any time of period, we have always been proud to support Japan's monozukuri (manufacturing) and the commitment has been our basis since foundation.
As a leading company specialized in small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, NS TOOL manufactures high value-added products by responding to needs and expectations of customers and society. NS TOOL strives constantly to enhance its own technological standards and create cutting-edge solutions.
Wishing for delivering unseen innovation in technology, quality and service for the future and the world, we, NS TOOL, will open up the infinite dreams and possibilities of monozukuri.
Management Philosophy
NS TOOL creates "Software (technology),"
"Hardware (machine)" and "Heart (humanity)." We contribute to society by developing eco- and human-friendly products.
SOFTWARE
Technology
HARDWARE HEART
MachineHumanity
Disclaimer
Notes regarding the
Company's estimates
This report contains forward looking estimates including plans, strategies, financial performance and other statements. These estimates are based on the determination derived from the information that can be obtained currently. Please note that the actual results are supposed to be affected by various types of risks and uncertainties and, as a result, can be largely differ from these estimates.
Contents
3 .... Major Milestones of NS TOOL Group
5 .... Value Creation Process of NS TOOL Group
.... "Creating New" ―End Mills that Contribute to Society's Development―
In 2016, NS TOOL CO., LTD. took a new step forward under the brand statement of "For Crafting Tomorrow." Since our establishment in 1954, we have grown side by side with Japan's monozukuri. The new brand statement reflects our pride of tireless support on nation's development, and our unwavering commitment to create innovations in small-diameter cemented carbide (SDC) end mills and to explore the future of "Made in Japan" together with our customers.
NS TOOL's customers are engaged in the development and manufacturing of various products and parts days and nights in the cutting-edge field of precision and micro machining, where even the slightest measurement error can compromise the entire quality. The ultra-downsizing in the electronics world has led to micro-miniaturization,high-level integration, and thinning of electronic parts and devices. As a result, technological requirements at monozukuri sites are far greater than ever before.
As a company specializing in SDC end mills, NS TOOL constantly improving precision and durability to meet customers' needs and expectations, as well as enhancing our own technological standards to create cutting-edge technologies and products.
Oil crisis
Collapse of bubble economy
1954
1972
1977
1978
1979 1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985 1986
1987 1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994 1995
1996 1997
"monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.
*Fiscal year ended at the end of March of each year (end of August until 2001)
*Fiscal year 2002 has seven months, but the results are converted into the equivalent of 12 months.
Sato Tool, Ltd. (Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.) wholly-owned subsidiaries.
2004
2011
2017
Acquires ISO14001 certification.
Makes Makino Industry Co., Ltd.
After switching to the Second Section of the
Lists on the JASDAQ Stock Exchange.
a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, NS TOOL was designated
as a First Section stock.
2013
2009
2018
Establishes NS TOOL HONG KONG LIMITED.
Establishes NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
Relocates Head Office and Tokyo Sales Office.
2016
Reforms the corporate identity.
NS Engineering Co., Ltd. takes over
Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.
History of development, production, and sales activities
1972
1980
1993
1998
2006
2009
2016
Launches the original "Power End Mill" with helix angle of 50 degrees.
Makes a full-scale entry into the mold market with a cemented carbide solid end mill.
1989
Constructs new Fujisawa Plant and establishes operation of three-production sites.
Completes the first stage of construction of Sendai Plant.
1994
Completes the second stage of construction of Sendai Plant.
Introduces a CNC grinding machine made by Rollomatic SA (Switzerland) for the first time in Japan.
Completes the third stage of construction of Sendai Plant.
Consolidates Production Division and Development Division into Sendai Plant.
2001
Establishes R&D Center on the premises next to Sendai Plant.
2003
Launches a project to develop an original Tool Grinding Machine "TGM."
Launches CBN end mills.
Holds the first NS Private Show.
Completes the first Tool Grinding Machine "TGM" developed by NS TOOL.
Completes the fourth stage of construction of Sendai Plant.
2008
Holds the second NS Private Show.
Establishes a new Manufacturing Center.
2011
Sendai Plant recovers from Great East Japan Earthquake in one month.
Completes the fifth stage of construction of Sendai Plant.
2020
Holds the third
Establishes R&D Center with
"NS TOOL Private Show
all-round seismically isolated
2020."
structure.
Opens Sendai inventory center.
NS Engineering Co., Ltd. starts manufacturing small-diameter end mills at its Niigata plant.
3
4
Value Creation Process of NS TOOL Group
- Unlock the dreams and possibilities of monozukuri -
In order to support the precision and micro machining technologies essential for manufacturing electronic and precision parts, which Japan's monozukuri is best at, our Group challenges technologies, quality and services beyond other companies' reach and has been restlessly working to create new added values.
As a group specializing in small-diameter tools, we boast the top share in Japan in the field of small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, and maintain high profit margin and a thorough debt-free management.
NS TOOL Group (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)
Proposal-based sales and
engineering support based
on skills and experience
Specialist of small-diameter end mills
Sales
Net sales
¥8.1 billion
(Ratio of small-diameter: 78.3%)
Operating profit
¥1.5 billion
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥1.2 billion
Scenes from trade shows
Solid financial base
Total assets
¥16.9 billion
CBN
¥15.1 billion
Shareholders' equity
Series
Equity ratio
89.4 %
Cash and deposits
¥7.6 billion
Elite specialists of small-diameter end mills
Employees
339
Of which, 29 development personnel
Abundant and excellent products
Material × Type × Coating = Approx. 10,000 types
End-mills seminars
Intellectual property owned
Acquired patents, etc.
51
Awards received
Resources for creating added values
R&D Center
(all-round seismic isolation)
Micro Edge
Series
Hair processed with our product "Micro Edge"
Long Neck
Development system
Series
Parts processing
Mold machining
specialized in
high-precision and
Examples of
Customers
micro machining
Examples of
Development meetings
parts
molds
Development
PCD End Mills
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100 2020
Monozukuri Japan Conference, The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd.
Blade diameter measuring equipment for confirming stable quality
Flexible and efficient production system centered on in-house developed grinding machine "TGM"*
Production
In-house developed machinery "TGM"* achieving both stable quality and high productivity
Plant building considering safety, environmental, and disaster measures
Milling examples
"Micro Edge"
by data and video
Micro End Mill
Inspection process
5
*TGM: Tool Grinding Machine
6
"Creating New" - End Mills that Contribute to Society's Development -
What are end mills ?
End mills are cutting tools attached to machine tools for cutting and processing metals such as steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.
End mills are capable of a wide variety of millings, such as holes, grooves, planes, and three-dimensional curved surfaces. End mills are used for processing molds and parts.
Small-diameter end mills with diameter 6mm or less, the flagship products of NS TOOL, are most suitable for precision and micro machining. Small-diameter end mills are used by over 5,000 companies from major manufacturers to small sized ones.
Mold machining
Machining with small-diameter end mills helps produce many products such as the following:
Appearance of end mills
Machine tools appearance
Milling process
End mills are attached to a machine tool and milling materials.
Parts processing
PCs
TVs
Precision equipment
Audio devices
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Robots
Measuringinstruments
Magnetic discs
Microscopes
Game consoles
Ofce equipment
Cosmetic bottles
Motorcycles
Telescopes
EVs/ FCVs
Light emitting diodes (LEDs)
Articial joint
PET bottles
Canmanufacturing
High-pressure hydrogen tanks
Tablet devices
Glasses
Cameras
Batteries
Smartphones
Precious metals
Lithium-ion batteries
Connectors
Memory cards
Capacitors
Watches
Headlights
MRIs
X-ray equipment
Fishing tackles
Cameras
FC stack
LEDs
Endoscopes
Resin cases
Motors
Bicycles
Sensors
Backlights
Connectors
PowerControl Units
(PCUs)
7
8
