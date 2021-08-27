NS Tool : Business Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Brand Statement

In any time of period, we have always been proud to support Japan's monozukuri (manufacturing) and the commitment has been our basis since foundation.

As a leading company specialized in small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, NS TOOL manufactures high value-added products by responding to needs and expectations of customers and society. NS TOOL strives constantly to enhance its own technological standards and create cutting-edge solutions.

Wishing for delivering unseen innovation in technology, quality and service for the future and the world, we, NS TOOL, will open up the infinite dreams and possibilities of monozukuri.