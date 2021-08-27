Log in
    6157   JP3675320000

NS TOOL CO., LTD.

(6157)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NS Tool : Business Report for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

08/27/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Business Report

R&D Center at Sendai Plant

Brand Statement

In any time of period, we have always been proud to support Japan's monozukuri (manufacturing) and the commitment has been our basis since foundation.

As a leading company specialized in small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, NS TOOL manufactures high value-added products by responding to needs and expectations of customers and society. NS TOOL strives constantly to enhance its own technological standards and create cutting-edge solutions.

Wishing for delivering unseen innovation in technology, quality and service for the future and the world, we, NS TOOL, will open up the infinite dreams and possibilities of monozukuri.

Management Philosophy

NS TOOL creates "Software (technology),"

"Hardware (machine)" and "Heart (humanity)." We contribute to society by developing eco- and human-friendly products.

SOFTWARE

Technology

HARDWARE HEART

MachineHumanity

Disclaimer

Notes regarding the

Company's estimates

This report contains forward looking estimates including plans, strategies, financial performance and other statements. These estimates are based on the determination derived from the information that can be obtained currently. Please note that the actual results are supposed to be affected by various types of risks and uncertainties and, as a result, can be largely differ from these estimates.

Contents

3 .... Major Milestones of NS TOOL Group

5 .... Value Creation Process of NS TOOL Group

  1. .... "Creating New" End Mills that Contribute to Society's Development
  1. .... Top Message

13 .... From Business Sites

13 .... Quality-FocusedMonozukuri

15 .... Quality-FocusedMonozukuri: NS TOOL Initiatives

18 .... Quality-FocusedMonozukuri: Group Companies Initiatives

  1. .... Financial and Non-financial Highlights
  1. .... Financial Analysis
  1. .... Corporate Governance
  1. .... Profile of Management Team
  1. .... Corporate Governance Structure
  1. .... ESG Topics

27 .... Dialogue (Takashi Goto, Senior Executive Vice President × Satoru Toda, Director)

29 .... Supporting JDFA Activities

30 .... Corporate Data/Stock Information

2

Net sales (¥ million)

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Major Milestones of NS TOOL Group

  • Net sales Ordinary prot

In 2016, NS TOOL CO., LTD. took a new step forward under the brand statement of "For Crafting Tomorrow." Since our establishment in 1954, we have grown side by side with Japan's monozukuri. The new brand statement reflects our pride of tireless support on nation's development, and our unwavering commitment to create innovations in small-diameter cemented carbide (SDC) end mills and to explore the future of "Made in Japan" together with our customers.

NS TOOL's customers are engaged in the development and manufacturing of various products and parts days and nights in the cutting-edge field of precision and micro machining, where even the slightest measurement error can compromise the entire quality. The ultra-downsizing in the electronics world has led to micro-miniaturization,high-level integration, and thinning of electronic parts and devices. As a result, technological requirements at monozukuri sites are far greater than ever before.

As a company specializing in SDC end mills, NS TOOL constantly improving precision and durability to meet customers' needs and expectations, as well as enhancing our own technological standards to create cutting-edge technologies and products.

Oil crisis

Collapse of bubble economy

1954

1972

1977

1978

1979 1980

1981

1982

1983

1984

1985 1986

1987 1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994 1995

1996 1997

"monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.

*Fiscal year ended at the end of March of each year (end of August until 2001)

*Fiscal year 2002 has seven months, but the results are converted into the equivalent of 12 months.

Global Financial Crisis

Great East Japan Earthquake

1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Ordinary prot (¥ million)

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

-500

History of NS TOOL

1954

1977

1990

Establishes Nisshin Kogu

Starts exporting products

Establishes a consolidated

Seisakusho.

(to Taiwan).

subsidiary Gtech Co., Ltd.

1961

1979

1991

Establishes Nisshin Kogu

Changes the organization

Changes the trade name to

Seisakusho L.C. in

to Nisshin Kogu Seisakusho

NS TOOL Co., Ltd.

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo.

Co., Ltd.

1994

Declares specialization in

small-diameter end mills.

1999

Invests in Sato Tool, Ltd.

(Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.).

2001

Acquires ISO9001 certification.

2002

Makes Gtech Co., Ltd. and

Sato Tool, Ltd. (Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.) wholly-owned subsidiaries.

2004

2011

2017

Acquires ISO14001 certification.

Makes Makino Industry Co., Ltd.

After switching to the Second Section of the

Lists on the JASDAQ Stock Exchange.

a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, NS TOOL was designated

as a First Section stock.

2013

2009

2018

Establishes NS TOOL HONG KONG LIMITED.

Establishes NS Engineering Co., Ltd.

Relocates Head Office and Tokyo Sales Office.

2016

Reforms the corporate identity.

NS Engineering Co., Ltd. takes over

Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.

History of development, production, and sales activities

1972

1980

1993

1998

2006

2009

2016

Launches the original "Power End Mill" with helix angle of 50 degrees.

Makes a full-scale entry into the mold market with a cemented carbide solid end mill.

1989

Constructs new Fujisawa Plant and establishes operation of three-production sites.

Completes the first stage of construction of Sendai Plant.

1994

Completes the second stage of construction of Sendai Plant.

Introduces a CNC grinding machine made by Rollomatic SA (Switzerland) for the first time in Japan.

Completes the third stage of construction of Sendai Plant.

Consolidates Production Division and Development Division into Sendai Plant.

2001

Establishes R&D Center on the premises next to Sendai Plant.

2003

Launches a project to develop an original Tool Grinding Machine "TGM."

Launches CBN end mills.

Holds the first NS Private Show.

Completes the first Tool Grinding Machine "TGM" developed by NS TOOL.

Completes the fourth stage of construction of Sendai Plant.

2008

Holds the second NS Private Show.

Establishes a new Manufacturing Center.

2011

Sendai Plant recovers from Great East Japan Earthquake in one month.

Completes the fifth stage of construction of Sendai Plant.

2020

Holds the third

Establishes R&D Center with

"NS TOOL Private Show

all-round seismically isolated

2020."

structure.

Opens Sendai inventory center.

NS Engineering Co., Ltd. starts manufacturing small-diameter end mills at its Niigata plant.

3

4

Value Creation Process of NS TOOL Group

- Unlock the dreams and possibilities of monozukuri -

In order to support the precision and micro machining technologies essential for manufacturing electronic and precision parts, which Japan's monozukuri is best at, our Group challenges technologies, quality and services beyond other companies' reach and has been restlessly working to create new added values.

As a group specializing in small-diameter tools, we boast the top share in Japan in the field of small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, and maintain high profit margin and a thorough debt-free management.

NS TOOL Group (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021)

Proposal-based sales and

engineering support based

on skills and experience

Specialist of small-diameter end mills

Sales

Net sales

¥8.1 billion

(Ratio of small-diameter: 78.3%)

Operating profit

¥1.5 billion

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥1.2 billion

Scenes from trade shows

Solid financial base

Total assets

¥16.9 billion

CBN

¥15.1 billion

Shareholders' equity

Series

Equity ratio

89.4 %

Cash and deposits

¥7.6 billion

Elite specialists of small-diameter end mills

Employees

339

Of which, 29 development personnel

Abundant and excellent products

Material × Type × Coating = Approx. 10,000 types

End-mills seminars

Intellectual property owned

Acquired patents, etc.

51

Awards received

"monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.

Resources for creating added values

R&D Center

(all-round seismic isolation)

Micro Edge

Series

Hair processed with our product "Micro Edge"

Long Neck

Development system

Series

Parts processing

Mold machining

specialized in

high-precision and

Examples of

Customers

micro machining

Examples of

Development meetings

parts

molds

Development

PCD End Mills

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100 2020

Monozukuri Japan Conference, The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd.

"Super" Monozukuri Parts Award: 2011 2012 2014 2015 2016 2019 2020

Received 7 times

News Digest Publishing.Co.,Ltd.

ND Marketing Awards 2014

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.

Monozukuri Japan Award: Received twice 2005 2013

Blade diameter measuring equipment for confirming stable quality

Flexible and efficient production system centered on in-house developed grinding machine "TGM"*

Production

In-house developed machinery "TGM"* achieving both stable quality and high productivity

Plant building considering safety, environmental, and disaster measures

Milling examples

"Micro Edge"

by data and video

Micro End Mill

Inspection process

5

*TGM: Tool Grinding Machine

6

"Creating New" - End Mills that Contribute to Society's Development -

What are end mills ?

End mills are cutting tools attached to machine tools for cutting and processing metals such as steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.

End mills are capable of a wide variety of millings, such as holes, grooves, planes, and three-dimensional curved surfaces. End mills are used for processing molds and parts.

Small-diameter end mills with diameter 6mm or less, the flagship products of NS TOOL, are most suitable for precision and micro machining. Small-diameter end mills are used by over 5,000 companies from major manufacturers to small sized ones.

"monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.

Mold machining

Machining with small-diameter end mills helps produce many products such as the following:

Appearance of end mills

Machine tools appearance

Milling process

End mills are attached to a machine tool and milling materials.

Parts processing

PCs

TVs

Precision equipment

Audio devices

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Robots

Measuringinstruments

Magnetic discs

Microscopes

Game consoles

Ofce equipment

Cosmetic bottles

Motorcycles

Telescopes

EVs/ FCVs

Light emitting diodes (LEDs)

Articial joint

PET bottles

Canmanufacturing

High-pressure hydrogen tanks

Tablet devices

Glasses

Cameras

Batteries

Smartphones

Precious metals

Lithium-ion batteries

Connectors

Memory cards

Capacitors

Watches

Headlights

MRIs

X-ray equipment

Fishing tackles

Cameras

FC stack

LEDs

Endoscopes

Resin cases

Motors

Bicycles

Sensors

Backlights

Connectors

PowerControl Units

(PCUs)

7

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
