Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Business Report
Brand Statement
The honor of supporting Japanese monozukuri (manufacturing) -the art of manufacturing and craftsmanship-has always been at the root of our company.
As a leading manufacturer of small-diameter carbide end mills, we strive to create valuable products that cater to the needs of our customers and the society.
We will introduce innovative solutions by continuously pushing
the limits of our own technical standards, and present pioneering skills, quality and services to the future, and to the world.
NS TOOL will continue to explore the infinite possibilities and dreams in monozukuri.
Management Philosophy
NS TOOL creates
"Software (technology)," "Hardware (machine)" and "Heart (humanity)."
We contribute to society by developing eco- and human-friendly products.
SOFTWARE
Technology
MachineHumanity
HARDWARE HEART
Major Milestones of NS TOOL Group
Net sales
(¥ million)
■ Net sales ■ Ordinary prot
12,000
"Monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.
Notes: 1.Fiscal year ended March 31 of each year (August 31 until 2001)
Ordinary prot
2.Fiscal year 2002 has seven months, but the results are converted into the equivalent of 12 months.
(¥ million)
3,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
In 2016, NS TOOL CO., LTD. took a new step forward under the brand statement of "For Crafting Tomorrow." Since our establishment in 1954, we have grown side by side with Japanese monozukuri. The new brand statement reflects our pride in tirelessly supporting Japan's development, and our unwavering commitment to create innovations in small-diameter cemented carbide end mills and to explore the future of "Made in Japan" together with our users.
NS TOOL's users are engaged in the development and manufacturing of various products and parts day and night in the cutting-edge field of precision and micro machining, where even the slightest measurement error can compromise the entire quality. The ultra-downsizing in the electronics world has led to micro-miniaturization,high-level integration, and thinning of electronic parts and devices. As a result, technological requirements at monozukuri sites are far greater than ever before.
As a company specializing in small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, NS TOOL is constantly improving precision and durability to meet users' needs and expectations, as well as enhancing our own technological standards to create cutting-edge technologies and products.
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
2,000
0
Oil crisis
Collapse of bubble economy
1954
1972
1977
1978 1979 1980
1981 1982
1983 1984
1985
1986 1987
1988 1989 1990
1991
1992 1993
1994 1995
1996
1997 1998
1999
History of NS TOOL
1954
1977
1990
1999
500
0
Global financial crisis
Great East Japan Earthquake
COVID-19 pandemic
-500
2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
2004
2011
2017
Establishes Nisshin Kogu
Starts exporting products
Establishes a consolidated
Invests in Sato Tool, Ltd.
Seisakusho.
(to Taiwan).
subsidiary, G-Tech Co., Ltd.
(Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.).
1961
1979
1991
2001
Acquires ISO 14001 certification. Lists on the JASDAQ Stock Exchange.
2009
Makes Makino Industry Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary.
2013
After switching to the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, NS TOOL was designated as a First Section stock.
2018
Establishes Nisshin Kogu
Changes the organization
Changes the trade name to
Seisakusho L.C. in
to Nisshin Kogu Seisakusho
NS TOOL Co., Ltd.
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo.
Co., Ltd.
1994
Declares specialization in
small-diameter end mills.
History of development, production, and sales activities
Acquires ISO 9001 certification.
2002
Makes G-Tech Co., Ltd. and
Sato Tool, Ltd. (Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.) wholly owned subsidiaries.
Establishes NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
Establishes NS TOOL Hong Kong Ltd.
2016
Reforms the corporate identity.
NS Engineering Co., Ltd. takes over Niigata Nisshin Co., Ltd.
Relocates Headquarters and Tokyo Office.
2021
Establishes NS TOOL USA, INC.
2022
Transitions to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
1972
1980
1993
1998
2006
2009
2016
2023
Launches the original "Power End Mill" with helix angle of 50 degrees.
Makes a full-scale entry into the mold market with a cemented carbide solid end mill.
1989
Constructs new Fujisawa Factory and establishes operation of three production sites.
Completes the first stage of construction of Sendai Factory.
1994
Completes the second stage of construction of Sendai Factory.
Introduces a CNC grinding machine made by Rollomatic SA (Switzerland) for the first time in Japan.
Completes the third stage of construction of Sendai Factory.
Consolidates the Production Division and Development Division into Sendai Factory.
2001
Establishes R&D Center on the premises next to Sendai Factory.
2003
Launches a project to develop an original Tool Grinding Machine (TGM).
Launches CBN end mills.
Holds the first NS Private Show.
Completes the first Tool Grinding Machine "TGM" developed by NS TOOL.
Completes the fourth stage of construction of Sendai Factory.
2008
Holds the second NS Private Show.
Establishes new Manufacturing Center.
2011
Sendai Factory recovers from Great East Japan Earthquake in one month.
Completes the fifth stage of construction of Sendai Factory.
2020
Holds the third
NS TOOL Private Show 2020.
Establishes R&D Center with All-round Isolation System structure.
Opens Sendai inventory center.
NS Engineering Co., Ltd. starts manufacturing small-diameter end mills at its Niigata Factory.
Holds the first "Seminar for 5-axis precision and micro machining."
NS TOOL Group Network
NS TOOL CO., LTD.
NS TOOL CO., LTD.
a Headquarters
b
Sendai Factory and R&D Center
and Tokyo Office
h
NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
Headquarters
and Main Factory
Headquarters and Tokyo Office
i
Sendai Factory
6F, Sumitomo Fudosan
NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
R&D Center
Oimachi Ekimae Bldg., 1-28-1 Oi,
Niigata Factory
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0014, Japan
2-11 Matsusakadaira, Taiwa-cho,
Tel: +81-3-3774-2459
Kurokawa-gun, Miyagi 981-3408, Japan
Fax: +81-3-3774-2460
Tel: +81-22-344-2201
URL: https://www.ns-tool.com/en
Fax: +81-22-344-2212
Business lines
Business lines
Sale of cutting tools, inventory center
Development and manufacture of
cutting tools, inventory centers
g
Fukuoka Office
f
e
8F, Sankyo Fukuoka Bldg., 2-9-11
Osaka Office
Nagoya Office
Hakataekiminami, Hakata-ku,
Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka 812-0016, Japan
2F, Soryu Bldg.,
12F, Nagoya KS Bldg.,
Tel: +81-92-260-8550
2-9-3 Shinmachi, Nishi-ku,
3-1-18 Taiko, Nakamura-ku,
Fax: +81-92-481-3378
Osaka-shi,
Nagoya-shi,
Osaka 550-0013, Japan
Aichi 453-0801, Japan
Tel: +81-6-6534-4621
Tel: +81-52-414-6110
Fax: +81-6-6534-4530
Fax: +81-52-414-6120
Sendai Factory
and R&D Center
b
c
Sendai Office
2-7-2 Matsusakadaira,
Taiwa-cho,
Kurokawa-gun,
Miyagi 981-3408, Japan
Tel: +81-22-341-7028
Fax: +81-22-341-7038
j
Makino Industry Co., Ltd.
a
d
Headquarters
and Tokyo Office
Nagano Office
7F, Matsumoto Chuo Bldg.,
1-17-16 Chuo, Matsumoto-shi,
Nagano 390-0811, Japan
Tel: +81-263-88-2451
Fax: +81-263-88-2452
NS TOOL Hong Kong Ltd.
Suzhou Office
Room 2107, Phoenix International Apartment,
NS TOOL Hong Kong Ltd.
80 Xingdu Street, Industrial Park,
Suzhou, Jiangsu, China
Shenzhen Representative Office
Tel: +86-512 6866 2275
Room 1221, Kerry Center, 2008
Renminnan Road, Luohu District,
m
NS TOOL USA, INC.
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
n
Tel: +86-755 2265 2275
Fax: +86-755 2265 2275
l
k
NS TOOL Hong Kong Ltd.
h
NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
i
NS Engineering Co., Ltd.
j
Makino Industry Co., Ltd.
Headquarters and Main Factory
Niigata Factory
Headquarters and Main Factory
Niigata Factory
Headquarters and Main Factory
2-7-2 Matsusakadaira, Taiwa-cho,Kurokawa-gun,
252 Yoshida, Uonuma-shi, Niigata 946-0075, Japan
103-1 Tsurukoyama, Shirasaka, Shirakawa-shi,
Miyagi 981-3408, Japan
Tel: +81-25-792-1927
Fukushima 961-0835, Japan
Tel: +81-22-344-3805 Fax: +81-22-344-3105
Fax: +81-25-792-2414
Tel: +81-248-21-8971 Fax: +81-248-21-8972
URL: https://www.ns-eg.com
URL: https://makino-kg.co.jp
Business lines
Business lines
Business lines
Coating processing and re-grinding of cutting tools
Manufacture of cutting tools
Development, manufacture and sale of plastic
molded products, mainly tool cases
k NS TOOL Hong Kong Ltd.
n NS TOOL USA, INC.
Headquarters
Headquarters
Suite 1001-02, 10th Floor, Kowloon Centre,
2265 Star Ct., Building #3, Rochester Hills,
33 Ashley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Michigan 48309, USA
Tel: +852 2736 8686 Fax: +852 2736 0070
Tel: +1-248-829-1960
URL: https://www.ns-tool.com.cn
URL: https://us.ns-tool.com/en
Business lines
Business lines
Sale of cutting tools, inventory center
Sale of cutting tools, inventory center
Value Creation Process of NS TOOL Group
- Unlock the dreams and possibilities of monozukuri -
In order to support the precision and micro-machining technologies essential for manufacturing electronic and precision parts, which Japanese monozukuri is best at, our Group challenges technologies, quality and services beyond other companies' reach and has been restlessly working to create new added value.
As a group specializing in small-diameter tools, we boast the top share in Japan in the field of small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, and maintain a high profit margin and a thorough debt-free management.
Proposal-based sales and
NS TOOL Group (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)engineering support based on skills and experience
"Monozukuri" means manufacturing in Japanese.
Resources for creating added value
R&D Center
(All-round Isolation System)
Specialized in small-diameter tools
Sales
Net sales
¥9.0 billion
(Ratio of small-diameter tools: 79.1%)
Ordinary profit
¥1.9 billion
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥1.3 billion
Solid financial base
Total assets
¥19.2 billion
Shareholders' equity
¥17.5 billion
Equity ratio
91.1 %
Cash and deposits
¥8.8 billion
Elite specialists in small-diameter tools
Employees350
Of which, 32 development personnel
Abundant and excellent products
Material × Type × Coating = Approx. 10,000 types
Intellectual property owned
Acquired patents, etc. 44
Awards received
Scenes from exhibition
CBN
Series
End mills seminars
Parts processing
Examples of parts
Our Users
Micro Edge
Series
Hair processed with our product "Micro Edge"
Long Neck
Development system
Series
Mold machining
specialized in
high-precision and
Examples of
micro machining
Development meetings
molds
Development
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Global Niche Top Companies Selection 100 2020
Monozukuri Nihon Conference, The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd. Grand Award of Super MONOZUKURI Innovative Parts
Blade diameter
PCD Series
and Components Awards: 2011 2012 2014 2015 2016 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Received 10 times
News Digest Publishing Co., Ltd.
ND Marketing Awards 2014
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.
Monozukuri Japan Award: Received twice 20052013
Japan Cutting & Wear-resistant Tool Association
Environmental Special Award 2022
measuring equipment for confirming stable quality
Flexible and efficient production system centered on in-house developed grinding machine "TGM"*
Production
In-house developed machinery "TGM"* achieving both stable quality and high productivity
Factory building considering
Introduction of owned media
safety, environmental,
and disaster measures
「読んでみたらおもしろい、楽しい「」読んで役にたった」
そう思っていただけるモノづくり業界で感じる
お役立ちサイトです。
Inspection process
*TGM: Tool Grinding Machine
"Creating New" - End Mills that Contribute to Society's
Development -
What are end mills?
End mills are cutting tools attached to a machining center for cutting and processing metals such as steel, stainless steel and aluminum.
End mills are capable of a wide variety of millings, such as holes, grooves, planes and three-dimensional curved surfaces. End mills are used for processing molds and parts.
Small-diameter end mills with a diameter of 6mm or less, the flagship products of NS TOOL, are most suitable for precision and micro machining. Small-diameter end mills are used by over 5,000 companies, ranging from major manufacturers to small and medium-sized ones.
End mills
Machining center
Milling process
End mills are attached to a machining center and milling materials.
Mold machining
Machining with small-diameter end mills helps produce manyproducts
Parts processing
PCs
TVs
Precision equipment
Audio devices
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Robots
Measuring instruments
Magnetic discs
Microscopes
Game consoles
Ofce equipment
Cosmetic bottles
Motorcycles
Telescopes
EVs/ FCVs
LEDs
Articial joints
PET bottles
Can manufacturing
Glasses
High-pressure hydrogen tanks
Tablet devices
Cameras
Batteries
Smartphones
Precious metals
Lithium-ion batteries
Connectors
Memory cards
Capacitors
Watches
Headlights
MRIs
X-ray equipment
Fishing tackles
Cameras
FC stacks
LEDs
Endoscopes
Resin cases
Motors
Bicycles
Sensors
Backlights
Connectors
Power control units
(PCUs)
Message from the President
By developing human resources
"For Crafting Tomorrow,"
we will demonstrate our distinction from competitors and lead the field in precision and micro machining.
Review of business activities in FY3/24
In Japan, economic activity has returned to normal as restrictions on activities related to COVID-19 have been lifted. However, the economic recovery has been slow due to factors such as high prices for raw materials and energy, ongoing geopolitical issues that include the protracted situation in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, and the slowdown in the Chinese economy. In this environment, according to the statistics from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the production of cemented carbide tools, the core field of the business of the Company group (the "Group"), amounted to ¥291.7 billion in 2023, a decrease of 4.5% year on year and cemented carbide end mills accounted for ¥52.0 billion, a decrease of 3.2%.
As for the situation of the major consumers for the products of the Group, production volumes picked up in the automotive industry due to the resolution of shortages of semiconductors and parts, but there was no significant improvement in demand for tools for molds. In addition, industries related to semiconductor and electronic components and devices remained sluggish overall as demand for smartphones, PCs and similar products continued to decline. In overseas markets, the impact of the global economic slowdown and the U.S.-China conflict led to a significant decline in sales, to Greater China in particular.
When we announced our second-quarter financial results, we had to revise our consolidated financial forecasts
downward, causing concern to our shareholders and other stakeholders. Reasons for the lower-than-expected financial performance included changes in the demand structure in the automotive market due to the acceleration of the global shift to EVs as well as the fact that the recovery in demand for tools, which was factored into our initial forecasts, was delayed more than expected due to the certification fraud issue by a major Japanese automaker that was uncovered toward the end of 2023.
In this business environment, the Group actively participated in various exhibitions, both large and small, and also held our own original technical seminars, among other activities. In addition, in May 2023 we launched owned media site "For Crafting 'FUTURE'" as an entry point to develop new users and introduce people who are new to our products, and began delivering a variety of informative columns written by people who are passionate about manufacturing. In addition to our owned media, we are also updating and expanding our corporate website, and are strengthening our communication platform to provide more useful information to users who come into contact with the Group through various entry points.
For details about our exhibits, seminars, owned media, etc., please see the following:
P. 19-20: Introduction to "Seminar for 5-Axis Precision and Micro Machining"
P. 24: Exhibits at EMO (Germany) and MECT (Nagoya)
P. 45: Introduction to Web Contents
Hiroji Goto
President
In anticipation of a full recovery in demand for tools, we have accelerated new product development in FY3/24.
Mugen Coating Premium Plus
Mugen Coating Premium Plus
4-Flute Square End Mill for Hardened Steel
6-Flute Square End Mill for Hardened Steel
Lineup Expansion
Lineup Expansion
Size φ1 ～ φ4.5 Total 22 sizes
Size φ5 ～ φ6 Total 8 sizes
High rigidity tool design suppresses deection
High rigidity tool design suppresses deection
and realizes long tool life on machining
and realizes long tool life on machining
70HRC hardened steel
70HRC hardened steel
Message from the President
In terms of products, we launched a new product, "SMB200" CBN Micro 2-Flute Ball End Mill, which has a significantly improved tool life compared to conventional products because of its 2-flute design. This product received an Encouragement Award at the 20th/2023 Super MONOZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Awards sponsored by the MONOZUKURI Nihon Conference and The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd. In anticipation of a recovery in tool demand, we made efforts to further strengthen and enhance our product lineup. In addition to new products that adopt 3 flute for improved machining efficiency, such as "MLFH330" High Efficiency Lens Form 3-Flute End Mill and "AL3D-345R" High Efficiency 3-Flute Corner Radius End Mill for Aluminum L/D=3, we also added over 270 sizes in a major expansion of our existing flagship products, including "MRBH230" and "MRBSH230SF" 2-Flute Long Neck Ball End Mills, "MHRH430R" 4-Flute Long Neck Corner Radius End Mill, "MHDSH445" 4-Flute Square End Mill, "MHDSH645" 6-Flute Square End Mill, and "PCDRB" PCD Ball End Mill for mirror surface machining.
In terms of production, to counter rising costs of raw materials and electricity, the Group continued to work on improving production efficiency and reducing costs through "Orange FC Activities" (QC activities conducted in small groups) centered on Sendai Factory. Furthermore, in line with the promotion of improved production efficiency, we have expanded our wide range of inventory through proper- quantity production of various types of products.
As a result, consolidated net sales decreased by 6.4% year on year to ¥9.04 billion, and consolidated ordinary profit decreased by 10.5% to ¥1.90 billion (ordinary profit margin: 21.1%).
Business environment outlook for FY3/25 onward
In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, we expect that the recovery in production in the automotive industry, which is a key industry in Japan, will spill over to demand for tools for molds, leading to an increase in demand for the Group's products. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, we suggested that our distributors increase their inventory strategically, since we recognize that inventory levels in the market as a whole are low. For this reason, we expect that there will be a temporary supply shortage when demand for tools fully recovers. The Group believes that avoiding loss of sales opportunities is extremely important in the next demand cycle, and will continue to focus even more on thoroughly securing inventory and improving the product supply system.
In addition to the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), it is expected that miniaturization will continue in manufacturing processes for sensors, IoT, electronic components for smartphones, and in the medical and defense equipment fields. In these fields, focusing on supporting users who aim to develop products that meet new needs will lead to the creation and expansion of the precision and micro-machining market, which will ultimately lead to an expansion of the market for our products. In addition to supplying tools, we will participate in the product development of our users from an early stage. Along with promoting our products, those activities will further strengthen our efforts to develop new products with high added value.
Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, I have reaffirmed to the entire Group the vision and goals that we are all striving to achieve. Specifically, we will contribute to Japanese monozukuri by supporting precision and micro machining through cutting with small-diameter tools. To put this into practice, we have reorganized our management policies into the following three points: (1) Specializing in small-diameter tools, refining how we develop and manufacture them, and selling them; (2) Growing in line with the expansion of the market; and (3) Focusing on and pursuing our "distinction" from competitors rather than scale. In particular, "distinction" is at the core of our business strategy. By building up "distinction," we will strive to establish a compelling presence in the market.
Taking these factors into account, consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 are expected to rise 4.3% year on year to ¥9.43 billion. Factoring in the ongoing rise in material prices, electricity costs and wages consolidated ordinary profit is expected to decrease 8.8% to ¥1.74 billion (ordinary profit margin: 18.5%).
Promoting sustainable business through human resources development
Over the past few years, the Group's business activities have been significantly affected by a series of unexpected events, including not only COVID-19 but also the shift to EVs, soaring prices of raw materials and energy, and supply chain disruptions. However, even under these circumstances, the Group has remained committed to maintaining employment and not cutting its workforce. To the contrary, the Group has been focusing on developing and strengthening its
resources at its own unique training program for six months after joining the Company. Technical training for mid-level sales employees was also launched in 2023.
The Group has not changed its view that the precision and micro-machining market is on a growth trend over the medium to long term. In 2024, the economy is expected to pick up steam, particularly in the automotive industry. The Group, which has been striving to develop and strengthen its human resources during difficult times, is ready to respond more quickly and effectively than ever, including the rapid ramp-up of production once the economy recovers. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, we intend to seize this major turning point in the market and work together throughout the Group to drive business growth.
Alongside human resources development, promoting sustainable business is another important management theme for the Group. We specialize in small-diameter tools and strive to develop high value-added products with high-precision, long tool life and multifunctionality-in other words, eco- and human-friendly products, produced by minimal resources and energy. I believe, up to the present and from now on, that our Group's business itself contributes to an eco- and human-friendly production system and that is the very origin of our social contribution.
Going forward, by developing human resources "For Crafting Tomorrow," the Group will continue to build up "distinction" to expand our users' markets, and ultimately to contribute to Japanese-style manufacturing. I would like to ask all of our stakeholders for their continued support for our Group, which aims to achieve sustainable growth "For Crafting Tomorrow."
Summary of financial results for FY3/24 and financial forecast for FY3/25
Unit: ¥ million
FY3/23
FY3/24
YoY
FY3/25
YoY
Actual
Actual
Changes
Forecast/Plan
Changes
Net sales
9,656
9,040
-6.4%
9,430
＋4.3%
Operating profit
2,108
1,867
-11.4%
1,730
-7.4%
Ordinary profit
2,131
1,908
-10.5%
1,740
-8.8%
Profit attributable
1,475
1,320
-10.5%
1,190
-9.9%
to owners of parent
education system to support sustainable growth by developing human resources "For Crafting Tomorrow."
We have developed a training program, the Ishikawa training school (the name is derived from the person in charge of education), for on-site education in manufacturing, at which we educate human resources according to our own in-house training curriculum. New employees attend the intensive training program at the Ishikawa training school for the six months after joining the Company, enabling them to immediately contribute to the
R&D expenses
422
409
-3.1%
Capital investment
686
563
-18.0%
Depreciation
669
627
-6.3%
EPS
¥59.16
¥53.03
-10.4%
DPS
¥22.50
¥27.50
22.2%
Dividend payout ratio
38.0%
51.9%
-
--
- -19.3%
- +10.2%
¥47.89
-9.7%
¥30.00
+9.1%
62.6%
-
work site to which they are assigned. The Ishikawa training school was started out of concern that the conventional one-on-one learning format, where you learn on the job from more senior workers, could lead to various gaps in knowledge and insight, which could in turn lead to stagnation in productivity across the Company. The success of the Ishikawa training school has inspired the Sales Division to pursue a similar organizational initiative to develop human
From Business Sites
Initiatives at Production and Development Sites
We will continue to encourage employees to take on challenges without fear of failure in pursuit of manufacturing
"For Crafting Tomorrow."
Takashi Goto
Senior Executive Vice President, in charge of production/development
and manufacture products with greater accuracy than what is specified on the drawing. Our quality control is extremely strict. To ensure stable, uniform high quality, even tolerances that are acceptable under normal use are considered "defective" according to our in-house standards. Naturally, the pressure on our manufacturing sites is considerably high. However, relaxing these standards would mean that our manufacturing philosophy would no longer be "Challenge the ultimate manufacturing!" Even if a product is deemed "defective" according to our internal standards, rather than placing blame, we aim to build a system that values pursuing and sharing the cause, which should lead to improvement and continuous evolution.
As part of that effort, we have been actively working on the development of automated measurement machines. We independently developed Tool Grinding Machine (TGM), which is our main production machine for small-diameter tools, and are continuously working on further improvements. We also make our own modifications to most of the equipment we procure from other companies. By incorporating measuring machines developed in-house and automating the manufacturing process, we hope to further evolve our manufacturing while reducing the burden on our manufacturing sites.
is a virtuous cycle in which the number of people seeking internships has increased, thereby securing the next generation of talent. Currently at the Ishikawa training school, we have strengthened training for using actual machines by removing several machines that were used in the production line and repurposing them for educational use. The spare capacity in manufacturing has been made useful in the site of human resources development.
Our Development Division has been equipped with the same types of machining centers as our users use, and tests our tools in the same environment. To make proposals to users, our own experience is essential. Otherwise, I don't think it would be possible to improve the machining accuracy. By actually using our own tools, we can experience what kind of phenomena occurs on-site, which can change the way we perceive our own work. It also helps us understand the criteria that users who purchased our products will consider good and make new discoveries. In the future, we plan to expand the scope of education at the Ishikawa training school to include machining using tools the trainees have made themselves. For employees who joined the Company before the Ishikawa training school opened, we would like to improve their skills and make them multiskilled by developing the curriculum in a format where
Creating spare capacity and using it to generate the next "distinction"
the next "distinction" that will be generated by utilizing the spare capacity of our facilities. One example is our cost reduction initiative that sets numerical targets for the
they can go to relearn skills.
As production volume in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 fell short of expectations, we made efforts to improve efficiency by streamlining and reorganizing production lines utilizing the spare capacity of our production facilities. At Sendai Factory, we frequently change the factory layout, moving the machinery ourselves when necessary, in pursuit of optimization of the production equipment to match production volume in every process. At the moment, we have deliberately put some machines in rest, and are trying to improve efficiency by making the best use of the remaining machines, which has led to new discoveries on how to eliminate waste. Once production volume increases, the machines in rest can be put into service immediately, enabling a rapid ramp-up of production. Our strength lies in the fact that we have in-house capabilities covering everything from maintenance to overhaul, as well as a wealth of knowledge about troubleshooting, which enables us to build a flexible and smooth production system according to the circumstances at any given time.
We are very focused on pursuing our "distinction" from competitors. This "distinction" refers to those things that our competitors do not have and that we can use to compete against them. Competing with other companies using the same methods and products is not "distinction," it is merely "difference." We are currently working on creating
production cost per tool. This is a challenge aimed at further precision improvement while shortening setup and processing times to reduce person-hours. We take on this challenge through "Orange FC Activities" (our Group's QC activities in small groups), and provide a forum where each group at the production site can give a presentation of their findings and share information among participants.
Initiatives toward the ultimate manufacturing
I am proud to say that our commitment to "Provide high- performance products that are stable and uniform!" as clearly stated in our Manufacturing Action Guidelines has evolved to a highly advanced level. As we move on to the next step, I strongly feel that we are approaching a stage where our true strength will be put to the test. That's why I wonder every day how to create an environment where employees at our manufacturing sites can take on challenges without fear of failure.
The section 2 of our Manufacturing Action Guidelines says, "2. Challenge the ultimate manufacturing!" In accordance with this section, we aim for "zero tolerance,"
An unexpected by-product of the Ishikawa training school
Our training program for on-site education, the Ishikawa training school (the name is derived from the person in charge of education), educates human resources according to our own in-house training curriculum. New employees attend the intensive training program at the Ishikawa training school for six months after joining the Company. They are then assigned to the manufacturing site. Thanks to this program, they play active roles right after the assignment.
As an additional unexpected by-product, this initiative has also improved the retention rate of new employees. Since the launch of the Ishikawa training school, there have been very few new employees who have quit. During the six months at the Ishikawa training school they are able to concentrate on learning the fundamentals and skills of manufacturing without being distracted by interpersonal relationships at work. Moreover, it's a teacher, not their boss, who trains them. Even after being assigned to a site, they can still consult with their teachers about any questions or concerns they may have. The by-product of creating this environment where employees can learn the job and ask for advice has been higher employee retention rates. The result
Training session at the Ishikawa training school
Toward proposals that go beyond individual products
We hold technical exchange meetings, which are conducted in the form of remote (online) exchanges of ideas between user engineers and our development personnel. In the meetings, we explain our products and hear the needs of the manufacturing front line, and these opportunities have been well received by participants. Receiving various inquiries
From Business Sites
Initiatives at Production and Development Sites
Technical Chronology
The history of manufacturing supporting today's NS TOOL
from users is a good opportunity to grasp the needs of the market, and we try to utilize this information in the development of new products.
For example, we conduct machining tests that can last well longer than a workday, but you can't stop the test halfway or you would need to restart from the beginning the next day. To solve this problem, we developed our own automated monitoring device. When we unveiled it at a technology exchange meeting, we learned that there was a high demand for it at our users' sites, so we are now considering commercializing it for sale to the public. In this way, the scope of information exchange is expanding beyond the technical aspects of tools to include the environment in which they are used.
Another example of collaboration concerns the high hardness materials such as CBN (cubic boron nitride) that we use in our tools. Looking ahead to future product evolution, we determined that it would be difficult to develop products using commercially available whetstones, so we decided to collaborate with a manufacturer to develop our own proprietary whetstones and produce them in-house. Furthermore, with the aim of realizing environmentally friendly production, we are currently working with several companies to develop returnable material boxes that utilize recycled materials such as resin. Now that the prototype is finally ready, we will complete the returnable material boxes and start using them to reduce our use of packaging materials. We will continue to take on the challenge of improving the efficiency of the manufacturing environment, including not only tool products but also peripheral equipment, and improving every process of manufacturing.
Manufacturing supported by a spirit of challenge
Our manufacturing "For Crafting Tomorrow" depends on a spirit of challenge. Having a curious mind, not being afraid of failure and never giving up will help you overcome obstacles. Even if you fail, instead of casting blame, think about what you can do to avoid repeating the same mistake. It is important to thoroughly face this thought process and connect it to the next improvement. The person who failed is a pioneer who took the initiative to tackle a failure that someone else might have made. I would like to create an atmosphere where employees respond to failure by saying, "Nice try!"
In a company where employees are afraid of failure and never take on challenges, they are simply doing "tasks" and not "work." While it is premised that the goal of a challenge is success, I see failure as part of the work. This is because I believe that employees grow by learning from failures and improving through reflection and correction, which leads to the growth of the Company. As information technology advances, "tasks" may be taken over by robots and AI, but "work," which is based on will and thought, will remain.
I myself have made many mistakes, but by facing the mistakes and overcoming them instead of giving up, I have been able to see that the mistakes were not such a big deal after all. That's what I call progress. I want us to be a company where all of our employees can fully demonstrate their spirit of challenge, and I believe this will lead to manufacturing "For Crafting Tomorrow," which is what we are pursuing.
1970s
1972
• Installs NC machinery made by U.S. Unison Corporation for the first time in Japan.
• Enters into mold industry with "Power End Mill," the first in-house brand end mill with unequal spacing 3-flute using high-speed
steel.
→ "Nisshin of Power End Mills" takes root.
1980s
1982
• Launches "Cemented Carbide Solid End Mill Power End Mill."
1985
Enters into the automotive mold industry.
• Installs CNC-based universal tool grinding machine manufactured by U.S. Hoffman Group, which was used in the U.S. aircraft
industry, for the first time in Japan.
1986
• Installs CNC-based universal tool grinding machine manufactured by German WALTER.
• Launches "NHR-2 carbide solid deep rib end mill" for the industry-first rib grooves milling for plastic injection molds.
1990s
1994
Declaration of specialization in small-diameter tools.
(NS TOOL defines "small-diameter" as end mills with a diameter of 6mm or less.)
- Installs CNC-grinding machine manufactured by Rollomatic SA, a major Swiss manufacturer of small-diameter cemented carbide end mills, for the first time in Japan.
1996
• Installs "MASAMUNE," an original CNC machine for manufacturing small-diameter cemented carbide end mills.
1997
• Launches cemented carbide end mills "MUGEN COATING Series."
(Original coating with excellent wear resistance and lubricity using TiAlN coating.)
2000s
2003
Terminates production of high-speed steel end mill "Power End Mill."
• Launches "CBN Super Finish Ball End Mill."
(Standardizing the small-diameter end mills using cBN for high-precision mold for the first time in the world.)
• Launches "MUGEN COATING Power 'Z' end mill."
(Enabling the process from plunging to grooving without stepping)
2005
• Launches a tool for super micro milling "Micro Edge."
(Standardizing up to φ 0.01 with the square end mill for the first time in the world.)
2006
• Develops in-house Tool Grinding Machine "TGM."
(CNC tool grinding machine for mass production of micro tools automates tool measurement and transfer, enabling unmanned operation.)
2007
• Starts in-house coating production, industry's first in-house production of product storage cases, and re-grinding business for
CBN small-diameter end mills.
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM 2-Flute Ball End Mill for Hardened Steel."
(Upgrade MUGEN COATING, dramatically increasing tool life even in direct milling of high hardness materials.)
2008
• Launches "Micro Drill Series."
(Standardizing up to φ 0.01 with the drill for the first time in the world.)
2009
• Establishes new Manufacturing Center.
(Current NS Engineering Co., Ltd. Headquarters and Main Factory)
2010s
2012
• Launches "NS-MicroCAM."
(CAD/CAM system specialized for precision and micro machining developed by a tool manufacturer.)
2013
• Launches "PCD Ball End Mill."
(For mirror-like finished surface of hardened steel materials.)
2018
• Launches "DLC Coating Ball/Radius/Square Long Neck End Mill for Copper Electrode."
2019
• Launches "High Efficient 'Z' End Mill Series."
(By adopting unique design, enabling high-efficiency machining exclusively for stainless steel and carbon steel materials.)
2020s
2020
• Completes Sendai Factory R&D Center.
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM Plus."
(Develops multilayer coating enabling cutting up to 70HRC.)
• Launches "CBN 4-Flute Radius End Mill."
(Adopting a new edge profile that reduces milling resistance, improving machining accuracy and speed.)
Returnable material boxes made from reused waste materials currently under development
2021
• Launches "Ball End Mill for 5-Axis Machining."
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM Plus 3-Frute Long Neck End Mill."
(Enabling high cutting and delivering.)
2022
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM Plus Long Neck Radius End Mill."
(Realizing mirror-like finish on the bottom surface.)
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM Plus Square End Mill."
(Increasing the product tool life with the high hardened steel up to 70HRC.)
• Expands the specifications of "PCD Ball End Mill."
(Adding R1.5-3 to the lineup.)
2023
• Launches "High Efficient Corner Radius End Mill for Aluminum" (3-Flute L/D=3).
• Launches "MUGEN COATING PREMIUM High Efficiency Lens Form 3-Flute End Mill."
• Manufacturing infrastructure-related• Product development-related
