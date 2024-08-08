In terms of products, we launched a new product, "SMB200" CBN Micro 2-Flute Ball End Mill, which has a significantly improved tool life compared to conventional products because of its 2-flute design. This product received an Encouragement Award at the 20th/2023 Super MONOZUKURI Innovative Parts and Components Awards sponsored by the MONOZUKURI Nihon Conference and The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Ltd. In anticipation of a recovery in tool demand, we made efforts to further strengthen and enhance our product lineup. In addition to new products that adopt 3 flute for improved machining efficiency, such as "MLFH330" High Efficiency Lens Form 3-Flute End Mill and "AL3D-345R" High Efficiency 3-Flute Corner Radius End Mill for Aluminum L/D=3, we also added over 270 sizes in a major expansion of our existing flagship products, including "MRBH230" and "MRBSH230SF" 2-Flute Long Neck Ball End Mills, "MHRH430R" 4-Flute Long Neck Corner Radius End Mill, "MHDSH445" 4-Flute Square End Mill, "MHDSH645" 6-Flute Square End Mill, and "PCDRB" PCD Ball End Mill for mirror surface machining. In terms of production, to counter rising costs of raw materials and electricity, the Group continued to work on improving production efficiency and reducing costs through "Orange FC Activities" (QC activities conducted in small groups) centered on Sendai Factory. Furthermore, in line with the promotion of improved production efficiency, we have expanded our wide range of inventory through proper- quantity production of various types of products. As a result, consolidated net sales decreased by 6.4% year on year to ¥9.04 billion, and consolidated ordinary profit decreased by 10.5% to ¥1.90 billion (ordinary profit margin: 21.1%).

Business environment outlook for FY3/25 onward In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, we expect that the recovery in production in the automotive industry, which is a key industry in Japan, will spill over to demand for tools for molds, leading to an increase in demand for the Group's products. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, we suggested that our distributors increase their inventory strategically, since we recognize that inventory levels in the market as a whole are low. For this reason, we expect that there will be a temporary supply shortage when demand for tools fully recovers. The Group believes that avoiding loss of sales opportunities is extremely important in the next demand cycle, and will continue to focus even more on thoroughly securing inventory and improving the product supply system. In addition to the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles (HVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), it is expected that miniaturization will continue in manufacturing processes for sensors, IoT, electronic components for smartphones, and in the medical and defense equipment fields. In these fields, focusing on supporting users who aim to develop products that meet new needs will lead to the creation and expansion of the precision and micro-machining market, which will ultimately lead to an expansion of the market for our products. In addition to supplying tools, we will participate in the product development of our users from an early stage. Along with promoting our products, those activities will further strengthen our efforts to develop new products with high added value.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, I have reaffirmed to the entire Group the vision and goals that we are all striving to achieve. Specifically, we will contribute to Japanese monozukuri by supporting precision and micro machining through cutting with small-diameter tools. To put this into practice, we have reorganized our management policies into the following three points: (1) Specializing in small-diameter tools, refining how we develop and manufacture them, and selling them; (2) Growing in line with the expansion of the market; and (3) Focusing on and pursuing our "distinction" from competitors rather than scale. In particular, "distinction" is at the core of our business strategy. By building up "distinction," we will strive to establish a compelling presence in the market. Taking these factors into account, consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 are expected to rise 4.3% year on year to ¥9.43 billion. Factoring in the ongoing rise in material prices, electricity costs and wages consolidated ordinary profit is expected to decrease 8.8% to ¥1.74 billion (ordinary profit margin: 18.5%). Promoting sustainable business through human resources development Over the past few years, the Group's business activities have been significantly affected by a series of unexpected events, including not only COVID-19 but also the shift to EVs, soaring prices of raw materials and energy, and supply chain disruptions. However, even under these circumstances, the Group has remained committed to maintaining employment and not cutting its workforce. To the contrary, the Group has been focusing on developing and strengthening its