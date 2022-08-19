NS Tool : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ofFiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (0.6MB)

Decreased in net sales and profits year on year, but generally as planned
（Unit: million)
1Q FY3/22
1Q FY3/23
1H
FY3/23
Progress
Actual
Actual
Forecasts
Rate
Net Sales
2,445
2,355
4,770
+26.4%
-3.7%
49.4%
YoY changes
-1.1%
Operating profit
582
542
1,080
+65.5%
-6.8%
50.2%
YoY changes
-3.1%
Ordinary profit
589
540
1,090
+66.8%
-8.3%
49.6%
YoY changes
-3.6%
Profit attributable to
392
322
720
owners of parent
44.8%
+68.7%
-17.8%
YoY changes
-6.6%
The automotive industry continued to experience weak demand due to production cutbacks affected by global shortage of parts supplies. The semiconductor and market of electronic components and devices generally remained strong, although demand for some electronic components, which had been brisk, showed signs of stabilizing. Consolidated net sales in 1Q were ¥2,355 million, down 3.7% YoY.
Consolidated ordinary profit was ¥540 million, down 8.3% YoY. Ordinary profit margin was 23.0%, down 1.1 pp YoY.
Due to the posting of a valuation loss on unlisted shares held by the Company, extraordinary losses of ¥24 million was generated.
Domestic net sales decreased by ¥109 million, down 6.4% YoY, while overseas net sales increased by ¥19 million, up 2.6% YoY. Overall net sales decreased by ¥89 million, down 3.7% YoY.
Material costs and outsourcing expenses increased slightly, labor costs increased mainly in provision for
542bonuses, and manufacturing expenses increased mainly in manufacturing power costs, while cost of products manufactured increased by 6.2% YoY. Cost of sales decreased by ¥124 million, down 10.5% YoY, due to product inventory, which had been decreasing in the same period of previous fiscal year as sales recovered, increased in this quarter.
SG&A expenses increased by 5.9% YoY in personnel expenses due to an increase in provision for bonuses, and selling expenses increased by 34.7% YoY due to an increase in travel expenses and advertising expenses due to the resumption of sales activities. Overall SG&A expenses increased by ¥74 million, up 11.0% YoY.
As a result, operating profit decreased by ¥39 million, down 6.8% YoY, to ¥542 million, and operating profit margin was 23.0%, down 0.8 pp YoY.
NS Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:33:02 UTC.