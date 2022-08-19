Log in
    6157   JP3675320000

NS TOOL CO., LTD.

(6157)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:21 2022-08-19 am EDT
1181.00 JPY   -0.92%
NS TOOL : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ofFiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (0.6MB)
PU
NS TOOL : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Consolidated)
PU
NS Tool Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 2022 and Full Year Ending March 2023
CI
NS Tool : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ofFiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (0.6MB)

08/19/2022 | 12:34am EDT
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

NS TOOL CO., LTD.

July 29, 2022

(Securities Code: 6157)

Contents

1. Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23

. 3

・・・

Financial Results Summary for 1Q FY3/23

. 4

・・・

Factors for Decrease in Operating Profit

. 5

・・・

Summary of Statement of Income

. 6

・・・

Summary of Balance Sheet

. 7

・・・

Quarterly Business Performance

2. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for FY3/23

. 14

・・・ Financial Forecasts

. 15

・・・ Progress in 1Q FY3/23

. 16

・・・ Dividend Forecasts

1

Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY3/23

Financial Results Summary for 1Q FY3/23

Decreased in net sales and profits year on year, but generally as planned

Unit: million)

1Q FY3/22

1Q FY3/23

1H

FY3/23

Progress

Actual

Actual

Forecasts

Rate

Net Sales

2,445

2,355

4,770

+26.4%

-3.7%

49.4%

YoY changes

-1.1%

Operating profit

582

542

1,080

+65.5%

-6.8%

50.2%

YoY changes

-3.1%

Ordinary profit

589

540

1,090

+66.8%

-8.3%

49.6%

YoY changes

-3.6%

Profit attributable to

392

322

720

owners of parent

44.8%

+68.7%

-17.8%

YoY changes

-6.6%

  • The automotive industry continued to experience weak demand due to production cutbacks affected by global shortage of parts supplies. The semiconductor and market of electronic components and devices generally remained strong, although demand for some electronic components, which had been brisk, showed signs of stabilizing. Consolidated net sales in 1Q were ¥2,355 million, down 3.7% YoY.
  • Consolidated ordinary profit was ¥540 million, down 8.3% YoY. Ordinary profit margin was 23.0%, down 1.1 pp YoY.
  • Due to the posting of a valuation loss on unlisted shares held by the Company, extraordinary losses of ¥24 million was generated.

3

Factors for Decrease in Operating Profit

(¥ million)

800

582

109

124

74

600

19

Increase in

SG&A

Decrease in Increase in

Decrease in expenses

400

domestic

overseas

cost of sales

net sales

net sales

  • Domestic net sales decreased by ¥109 million, down 6.4% YoY, while overseas net sales increased by ¥19 million, up 2.6% YoY. Overall net sales decreased by ¥89 million, down 3.7% YoY.
  • Material costs and outsourcing expenses increased slightly, labor costs increased mainly in provision for

542bonuses, and manufacturing expenses increased mainly in manufacturing power costs, while cost of products manufactured increased by 6.2% YoY. Cost of sales decreased by ¥124 million, down 10.5% YoY, due to product inventory, which had been decreasing in the same period of previous fiscal year as sales recovered, increased in this quarter.

200

0

Operating Profit

Operating Profit

－￥39 million

1Q FY3/23

1Q FY3/22

(-6.8% YoY)

  • SG&A expenses increased by 5.9% YoY in personnel expenses due to an increase in provision for bonuses, and selling expenses increased by 34.7% YoY due to an increase in travel expenses and advertising expenses due to the resumption of sales activities. Overall SG&A expenses increased by ¥74 million, up 11.0% YoY.
  • As a result, operating profit decreased by ¥39 million, down 6.8% YoY, to ¥542 million, and operating profit margin was 23.0%, down 0.8 pp YoY.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
