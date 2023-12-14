NS Tool : Notice of new product release postponement
December 14, 2023 at 02:38 am EST
Share
NS TOOL postpones the release of the following products, which were previously announced to be released in December at MECT2023.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who have been looking forward to the release of these products, and thank you for your understanding.
Item
New release date
MUGEN COATING PREMIUM High Efficiency Lens Form 3-Flute End Mill
MLFH330
Jan.23rd, 2024
High efficient 3-Flute Corner Radius End Mill for Aluminium L/D＝3
AL3D-345R
NS Tool Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 07:37:12 UTC.
NS Tool Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the production and sale of end mills, which are cutting tools that are attached to machining centers (machine tools) to process metals. The Company operates in two business segments. End Mill segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cutting tools centering on carbide small-diameter end mills. Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic moldings focusing on tool cases. The product sizes include end mill (6mm or less), end mill (over 6mm), and end mill (others).