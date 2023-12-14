NS TOOL postpones the release of the following products, which were previously announced to be released in December at MECT2023.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who have been looking forward to the release of these products, and thank you for your understanding.

Item New release date
MUGEN COATING PREMIUM High Efficiency Lens Form 3-Flute End Mill
MLFH330		 Jan.23rd, 2024
High efficient 3-Flute Corner Radius End Mill for Aluminium L/D＝3
AL3D-345R

