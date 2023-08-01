Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

Company

NS TOOL CO., LTD.

Listed on the TSE

July

31, 2023

Stock Code

6157

URL: https://www.ns-tool.com/en/

Representative

Hiroji Goto, President & CEO

Contact

Satoru Toda, Director, General Manager of Corporate Planning Office

TEL: +81-3-6423-1135

and General Manager of Administration Division

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 9, 2023

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended June 2023

(Rounded down to million yen)

(April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended Jun. 2023

2,204

-6.4

326

39.7

332

-38.6

199

38.1

Three months ended Jun. 2022

2,355

542

-6.8

540

-8.3

322

-17.8

-3.7

-

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 2023: 200 million yen (-41.1%)

Three months ended June 2022: 340 million yen (-16.5%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Jun. 2023

7.98

7.92

Three months ended Jun. 2022

12.94

12.83

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Jun. 2023

18,412

17,089

91.7

676.20

As of Mar. 2023

18,857

17,200

90.1

680.51

(Reference) Equity:

As of June 2023: 16,885 million yen

As of March 2023: 16,984 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 2023

-

10.00

-

12.50

22.50

Year ending Mar. 2024

-

Year ending Mar. 2024 (forecast)

12.50

-

12.50

25.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 2024

(April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

For the six months

4,970

4.2

930

-

-

3.1

930

-

-

2.7

600

-

-

3.2

24.04

ending Sept. 2023

Year ending Mar. 2024

9,870

2.2

1,820

13.7

1,830

14.2

1,220

17.3

48.88

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

(Note) Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements. For more details, please refer to "Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 7 of the attached material.

(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than

Changes in accounting estimates

Restatement

  1. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of June 2023

25,035,034 shares

As of March 2023

25,035,034 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of June 2023

63,988 shares

As of March 2023

75,866 shares

  • Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended June 2023

24,970,785 shares

Three months ended June 2022

24,899,872 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None
  • Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
    Above forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

