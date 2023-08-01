Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

Company NS TOOL CO., LTD. Listed on the TSE July 31, 2023 Stock Code 6157 URL: https://www.ns-tool.com/en/ Representative Hiroji Goto, President & CEO Contact Satoru Toda, Director, General Manager of Corporate Planning Office TEL: +81-3-6423-1135 and General Manager of Administration Division Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 9, 2023 Expected starting date of dividend payment: - Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes Quarterly results briefing: None 1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended June 2023 (Rounded down to million yen) (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated results of operations (% change from the previous corresponding period) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended Jun. 2023 2,204 -6.4 326 39.7 332 -38.6 199 38.1 Three months ended Jun. 2022 2,355 542 -6.8 540 -8.3 322 -17.8 -3.7 - - (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 2023: 200 million yen (-41.1%) Three months ended June 2022: 340 million yen (-16.5%) Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended Jun. 2023 7.98 7.92 Three months ended Jun. 2022 12.94 12.83 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Jun. 2023 18,412 17,089 91.7 676.20 As of Mar. 2023 18,857 17,200 90.1 680.51 (Reference) Equity: As of June 2023: 16,885 million yen As of March 2023: 16,984 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividend End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Mar. 2023 - 10.00 - 12.50 22.50 Year ending Mar. 2024 - Year ending Mar. 2024 (forecast) 12.50 - 12.50 25.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None