Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)
Company
NS TOOL CO., LTD.
Listed on the TSE
July
31, 2023
Stock Code
6157
URL: https://www.ns-tool.com/en/
Representative
Hiroji Goto, President & CEO
Contact
Satoru Toda, Director, General Manager of Corporate Planning Office
TEL: +81-3-6423-1135
and General Manager of Administration Division
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 9, 2023
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended June 2023
(Rounded down to million yen)
(April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jun. 2023
2,204
-6.4
326
39.7
332
-38.6
199
38.1
Three months ended Jun. 2022
2,355
542
-6.8
540
-8.3
322
-17.8
-3.7
-
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 2023: 200 million yen (-41.1%)
Three months ended June 2022: 340 million yen (-16.5%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jun. 2023
7.98
7.92
Three months ended Jun. 2022
12.94
12.83
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 2023
18,412
17,089
91.7
676.20
As of Mar. 2023
18,857
17,200
90.1
680.51
(Reference) Equity:
As of June 2023: 16,885 million yen
As of March 2023: 16,984 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 2023
-
10.00
-
12.50
22.50
Year ending Mar. 2024
-
Year ending Mar. 2024 (forecast)
12.50
-
12.50
25.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3. Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 2024
(April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
For the six months
4,970
4.2
930
-
-
3.1
930
-
-
2.7
600
-
-
3.2
24.04
ending Sept. 2023
Year ending Mar. 2024
9,870
2.2
1,820
13.7
1,830
14.2
1,220
17.3
48.88
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
- Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
(Note) Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements. For more details, please refer to "Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements" on page 7 of the attached material.
(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①
③Changes in accounting estimates
④Restatement
- Shares outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of June 2023
25,035,034 shares
As of March 2023
25,035,034 shares
- Treasury stock at the end of period:
As of June 2023
63,988 shares
As of March 2023
75,866 shares
- Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Three months ended June 2023
24,970,785 shares
Three months ended June 2022
24,899,872 shares
- None
- None
- None
- None
- Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms
- Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Above forecasts are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
