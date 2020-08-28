NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Establishment of New Division

(Translation only)
August 27, 2020
Announcement on Establishment of New Division
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
9110
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
Kyo Sonoda, Group Leader, General Affairs Group
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6225
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we newly establish a division to tackle with key challenges: environment preservation and technological innovation, striving for enhancing NSU brand strength. Our group adopted these challenges as key sustainable issues under our medium-term business plan "Forward 2030 -Driving U forward over the next decade-" started this fiscal year.
(Effective October 1st, 2020)
Name of New Division:
Environment Conservation Promotion Group, Environment Conservation Promotion Team (One group, One team)
Purpose:
To engage in promotion of environment preservation efforts including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, of NS United Kaiun group as a whole.
