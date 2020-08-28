Log in
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.    9110

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
Company 
All News

NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Establishment of New Division

08/28/2020 | 12:43am EDT

(Translation only)

News

August 27, 2020

Announcement on Establishment of New Division

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Code Number :

9110

Company Representative :

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Contact for Inquiry :

Kyo Sonoda, Group Leader, General Affairs Group

(Phone) 81-3-6895-6225

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we newly establish a division to tackle with key challenges: environment preservation and technological innovation, striving for enhancing NSU brand strength. Our group adopted these challenges as key sustainable issues under our medium-term business plan "Forward 2030 -Driving U forward over the next decade-" started this fiscal year.

(Effective October 1st, 2020)

Name of New Division:

Environment Conservation Promotion Group, Environment Conservation Promotion Team (One group, One team)

Purpose:

To engage in promotion of environment preservation efforts including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, of NS United Kaiun group as a whole.

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 04:42:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 148 B 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net income 2020 5 947 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2020 118 B 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
Yield 2020 5,77%
Capitalization 32 899 M 309 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kazuo Tanimizu President & Representative Director
Shin Yaguchi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Mitsuhiro Oyamada Director & Head-Investor Relations
Masahiro Samitsu Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kanji Ishikawa Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.-37.90%309
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-18.04%6 587
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.31.05%2 695
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-27.77%746
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-42.80%657
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-4.78%628
