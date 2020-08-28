NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Establishment of New Division

(Translation only)

August 27, 2020

Announcement on Establishment of New Division

Listed Company Name : NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. Code Number : 9110 Company Representative : Kazuo Tanimizu, President Contact for Inquiry : Kyo Sonoda, Group Leader, General Affairs Group (Phone) 81-3-6895-6225

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we newly establish a division to tackle with key challenges: environment preservation and technological innovation, striving for enhancing NSU brand strength. Our group adopted these challenges as key sustainable issues under our medium-term business plan "Forward 2030 -Driving U forward over the next decade-" started this fiscal year.

(Effective October 1st, 2020)

Name of New Division:

Environment Conservation Promotion Group, Environment Conservation Promotion Team (One group, One team)

Purpose:

To engage in promotion of environment preservation efforts including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, of NS United Kaiun group as a whole.

