NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Partial Change to Our Director and Officers

August 27, 2020

Announcement on Partial Change to Our Director and Officers

Listed Company Name : NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. Code Number : 9110 Company Representative : Kazuo Tanimizu, President Contact for Inquiry : Kyo Sonoda, Group Leader, General Affairs Group (Phone) 81-3-6895-6225

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, held today, agreed on the change to duties and responsibilities of a director and executive officers as follows.

(Effective October 1st, 2020.The Change is as underlined.)

Name New Position Current Position Kanji Ishikawa Director/ Managing Executive Officer Director/ Managing Executive Officer Ship Management Group Ship Management Group Environment Conservation Promotion Group Safety Management Group Safety Management Group President of NS United Marine President of NS United Marine Service Corporation Service Corporation Toru Fujita Executive Officer Executive Officer Safety Management Group Safety Management Group Assistant to General Affairs Group Assistant to General Affairs Group Environment Conservation Promotion Group Leader

