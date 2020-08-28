NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Partial Change to Our Director and Officers

(Translation only)
August 27, 2020
Announcement on Partial Change to Our Director and Officers
|
Listed Company Name :
|
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
|
Code Number :
|
9110
|
Company Representative :
|
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
|
Contact for Inquiry :
|
Kyo Sonoda, Group Leader, General Affairs Group
|
|
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6225
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, held today, agreed on the change to duties and responsibilities of a director and executive officers as follows.
(Effective October 1st, 2020.The Change is as underlined.)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Kanji Ishikawa
|
Director/ Managing Executive Officer
|
Director/ Managing Executive Officer
|
|
Ship Management Group
|
Ship Management Group
|
|
Environment Conservation Promotion Group
|
Safety Management Group
|
|
Safety Management Group
|
President of NS United Marine
|
|
President of NS United Marine Service Corporation
|
Service Corporation
|
|
|
|
Toru Fujita
|
Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Safety Management Group
|
Safety Management Group
|
|
Assistant to General Affairs Group
|
Assistant to General Affairs Group
|
|
Environment Conservation Promotion Group Leader
|
|
|
|
