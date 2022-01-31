Log in
    9110   JP3385000009

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Financial Highlights for 3rd Quarter of the FY ending March 2021

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
(Translation only)

News

January 31, 2022

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the 3rd quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Listing Stock Exchange :

Tokyo

Code Number :

9110

URL: http://www.nsuship.co.jp

Company Representative :

(Title) President

(Name) Kazuo Tanimizu

Contact for Inquiry :

(Title) Group Leader, Finance and Accounting Group

(Name) Katsutoshi Kobayashi

(Phone) 81-3-6895-6407

Schedule date to submit quarterly financial statement report : Feb 9, 2022

Schedule date to start paying dividends: -

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for 3rd quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(April 1, 2021-December 31, 2021)

(Million yen)

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)

Profit Attributable

Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to Owners of

Parent

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal

144,416

42.1%

20,089

363.7%

19,608

565.5%

15,824

187.0%

year ending March 2022

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal

101,608

7.6

4,322

25.6

2,946

37.6

5,513

4.8

year ended March 2021

(Reference)

Comprehensive Income

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 16,475 mil. yen (217.3%)

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021: 5,192 mil. yen (10.0 %)

(Yen)

Net Income per Share

Net Income per Share after

Adjustment for Residual Securities

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal

671.45

-

year ending March 2022

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal

233.94

-

year ended March 2021

  1. Consolidated Financial State

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis) (Million Yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022

285,217

109,471

38.4%

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021

270,760

96,402

35.6%

(Reference)

Equity Capital

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 109,471 mil. yen

For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 96,402 mil. yen

(Translation only)

2. Dividend Distribution

(Yen)

Dividend per Share

1st Quarter-end

2nd Quarter-end

3rd Quarter-end

Year-end

Total

For the fiscal year ended

-

30.00

-

50.00

80.00

March 2021

For the fiscal year ending

-

95.00

-

March 2022

For the fiscal year ending

190.00

285.00

March 2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision to quarterly dividend distribution forecast: Yes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)

(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)

Profit

Revenues

Operating

Ordinary

Attributable to

Net Income

Income

Income

Owners of

per Share

Parent

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

mil. yen

%

yen

For the fiscal year ending

188,000

35.8

25,000

271.1

24,000

333.8

22,000

258.8

933.53

March 2022

(Note)

Revision to quarterly operating performance forecast : Yes

Notes :

(1)

Changes of important subsidiaries during the period :

N/A

(Changes in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation)

  1. Application of specific accounting procedures in creating the quarterly N/A consolidated financial statement :
  2. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, asssnd retrospective restatement

i.

Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard :

Yes

ii.

Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above :

N/A

iii.

Changes in accounting estimates :

N/A

iv.

Retrospective restatement :

N/A

(4)

Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

i.

Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 23,970,679 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 23,970,679 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 404,236 shares

For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 404,046 shares

(Translation only)

  1. Average number of shares throughout the period :

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 23,566,519 shares

For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021: 23,566,661shares

(Note)

This document of financial highlights is not audited by a certified accountant or any other auditing

organization.

(Note)

Explanations and other comments about appropriate usage of forecast of operating performance

The above forecast is based on available information and assumption of uncertain factors with

potential impact on our operating performance, as of the release date of this report. The actual results

of operating performance could be substantially different from this forecast, depending on various

factors.

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
