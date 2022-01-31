NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Financial Highlights for 3rd Quarter of the FY ending March 2021
News
January 31, 2022
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the 3rd quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Listed Company Name :
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Listing Stock Exchange :
Tokyo
Code Number :
9110
URL:
http://www.nsuship.co.jp
Company Representative :
(Title) President
(Name) Kazuo Tanimizu
Contact for Inquiry :
(Title) Group Leader, Finance and Accounting Group
(Name) Katsutoshi Kobayashi
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6407
Schedule date to submit quarterly financial statement report : Feb 9, 2022
Schedule date to start paying dividends: -
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance for 3rd quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(April 1, 2021-December 31, 2021)
(Million yen)
(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)
Profit Attributable
Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to Owners of
Parent
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal
144,416
42.1%
20,089
363.7%
19,608
565.5%
15,824
187.0%
year ending March 2022
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal
101,608
△7.6
4,322
△25.6
2,946
△37.6
5,513
△4.8
year ended March 2021
(Reference)
Comprehensive Income
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 16,475 mil. yen (217.3%)
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021: 5,192 mil. yen (10.0 %)
(Yen)
Net Income per Share
Net Income per Share after
Adjustment for Residual Securities
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal
671.45
-
year ending March 2022
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal
233.94
-
year ended March 2021
Consolidated Financial State
(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis) (Million Yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022
285,217
109,471
38.4%
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021
270,760
96,402
35.6%
(Reference)
Equity Capital
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 109,471 mil. yen
For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 96,402 mil. yen
2. Dividend Distribution
(Yen)
Dividend per Share
1st Quarter-end
2nd Quarter-end
3rd Quarter-end
Year-end
Total
For the fiscal year ended
-
30.00
-
50.00
80.00
March 2021
For the fiscal year ending
-
95.00
-
March 2022
For the fiscal year ending
190.00
285.00
March 2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Revision to quarterly dividend distribution forecast: Yes
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Performance for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
(% represents the rate of change on year-on-year basis)
Profit
Revenues
Operating
Ordinary
Attributable to
Net Income
Income
Income
Owners of
per Share
Parent
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
mil. yen
%
yen
For the fiscal year ending
188,000
35.8
25,000
271.1
24,000
333.8
22,000
258.8
933.53
March 2022
(Note)
Revision to quarterly operating performance forecast : Yes
Notes :
(1)
Changes of important subsidiaries during the period :
N/A
(Changes in specific subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation)
Application of specific accounting procedures in creating the quarterly N/A consolidated financial statement :
Changes in accounting principles and estimates, asssnd retrospective restatement
i.
Changes in accounting policies due to amendment of accounting standard :
Yes
ii.
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above :
N/A
iii.
Changes in accounting estimates :
N/A
iv.
Retrospective restatement :
N/A
(4)
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
i.
Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 23,970,679 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 23,970,679 shares
Number of treasury shares
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 404,236 shares
For the fiscal year ended March 2021: 404,046 shares
Average number of shares throughout the period :
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022: 23,566,519 shares
For the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021: 23,566,661shares
(Note)
This document of financial highlights is not audited by a certified accountant or any other auditing
organization.
(Note)
Explanations and other comments about appropriate usage of forecast of operating performance
The above forecast is based on available information and assumption of uncertain factors with
potential impact on our operating performance, as of the release date of this report. The actual results
of operating performance could be substantially different from this forecast, depending on various
factors.
All news about NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Sales 2021
138 B
1 199 M
1 199 M
Net income 2021
6 131 M
53,1 M
53,1 M
Net Debt 2021
122 B
1 052 M
1 052 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,25x
Yield 2021
4,24%
Capitalization
67 966 M
590 M
589 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,01x
EV / Sales 2021
1,20x
Nbr of Employees
636
Free-Float
43,0%
