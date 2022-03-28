Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9110   JP3385000009

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

NS United Kaiun Kaisha : NSU Conducted a Biofuel Trial on VLOC

03/28/2022 | 12:11am EDT
(Translation Only)

March 28, 2022

Company Name: Representative: Inquiries:

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Kazuo Tanimizu, President Toru Fujita, Group Leader,

Environment Conservation Promotion Group

(Telephone: +81-3-6895-6610)

NSU Conducted a Biofuel Trial on VLOC

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. has conducted a trial use of biodiesel-blended marine fuel (Biofuel) on a Very Large Ore Carrier "NSU BRILLIANCE", owned, operated, and managed by our group. In the trial voyage, the vessel was supplied with Biofuel by Toyota Tusho Petroleum Pte. Ltd. at the port of Singapore, and the trial was conducted in March 2022 on the way to South Africa for loading iron ore, with the cooperation of Nippon Steel Corporation as the charterer.

The biodiesel used in the trial: FAME (Fatty acid methyl esters) is made from used cooking oil collected and refined in Malaysia, and is expected to reduce CO2 emission throughout the lifecycle compared with conventional fossil fuels, since it recycles oil for disposal. The biodiesel is certified for its sustainability & traceability by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

Among other alternative fuels, Biofuel is highly versatile low carbon fuel since it enables existing marine diesel engines and other existing bunkering facilities to be utilized without modifications.

By adopting multiple solutions including alternative fuels and eco-friendly technologies, we will continue to work on reduction of CO2 emission in marine transportation in the supply chain, and contribute to develop a sustainable society.

Vessel's particulars

Name NSU BRILLIANCE Flag Liberia

Built December 2019 Deadweight 249,989 MT Summer draft 18.026 MLOA Beam

329.95 M 57.00 MShip Builder Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
