NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department

February 28, 2022 Company name: NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Representative: Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we will reorganize our Safety Management Group to strengthen ship safety management and seafarer training, with the focus on enhancing efficiency and expertise.