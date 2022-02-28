NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department

(Translation only)
February 28, 2022
Company name:
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
Representative:
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
Securities code:
9110; 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Inquiries:
Kyo Sonoda, General Affairs Group
(Telephone: +81-3-6895-6225)
Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we will reorganize our Safety Management Group to strengthen ship safety management and seafarer training, with the focus on enhancing efficiency and expertise.
Current Organization
→
After Reorganization（as from April 1,2022）
Marine Team
Marine Team
Safe Navigation, Accident,
Safe Navigation, Accident,
Maritime Expertise
Maritime Expertise
Safety
Quality Control Team
Safety
Quality Control Team
Management Systems,
Management Systems,
Management
Ship Inspection
Management
Ship Inspection
Group
Group
Seamen Team
Seamen Team
Manning, Education, Training
Manning
Seafarer Traning Team
Education and Development, Training
（Main experties are shown below the team name）
End
Disclaimer
NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:01 UTC.