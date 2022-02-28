Log in
    9110   JP3385000009

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
  Report
NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
(Translation only)

February 28, 2022

Company name:

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Securities code:

9110; 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries:

Kyo Sonoda, General Affairs Group

(Telephone: +81-3-6895-6225)

Notice Concerning Reorganization of Our Department

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. hereby announces that we will reorganize our Safety Management Group to strengthen ship safety management and seafarer training, with the focus on enhancing efficiency and expertise.

Current Organization

After Reorganizationas from April 1,2022

Marine Team

Marine Team

Safe Navigation, Accident,

Safe Navigation, Accident,

Maritime Expertise

Maritime Expertise

Safety

Quality Control Team

Safety

Quality Control Team

Management Systems,

Management Systems,

Management

Ship Inspection

Management

Ship Inspection

Group

Group

Seamen Team

Seamen Team

Manning, Education, Training

Manning

Seafarer Traning Team

Education and Development, Training

Main experties are shown below the team name

End

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
