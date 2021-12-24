Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9110   JP3385000009

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

12/24/2021 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation only)

December 24, 2021

Company name:

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Representative:

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Inquiries:

Kyo Sonoda, General Manager of

Geranal Affairs Group

(Telephone: +81-3-6895-6225)

Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (hereinafter "the company") would like to express our deepest condolences to those who have suffered personal losses by typhoon Rai, which devastated the central Philippines.

The company announces that, in order to give relief to victims including our seafarers, their families and support disaster recovery efforts, it has decided to donate total USD 30,000 in support of those in need through our local manning company.

We sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery and restoration of the areas affected.

END

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
03:27aNS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
PU
12/02NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Plans to Meet the Continued Listing Requirements of New Market Se..
PU
10/31NS United Kaiun Group Began Using Renewable Energy at the Headquarters Business Site
PU
10/29FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the 2nd quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
PU
10/29Differences between Forecast and Results for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
10/26Joint Project on “Development of Ammonia-Fueled Ship” was Adopted as Green ..
PU
09/30NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Construction of a Coastal Limestone Carrier with a Hybrid Propuls..
PU
07/30NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for the 1st quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended..
PU
07/28NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Revision of operating performance forecast and dividend distribut..
PU
06/22NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : NSU MILESTONE Achieves Six Consecutive Years of "No accidents, No..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 138 B 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net income 2021 6 131 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2021 122 B 1 062 M 1 062 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 83 072 M 726 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Tanimizu President & Representative Director
Masayuki Kinoshita Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Setsu Onishi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Isamu Nakamura Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Mitsuhiro Oyamada Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.152.69%726
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.241.52%26 673
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 193
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-15.81%2 331
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED239.88%2 244
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA102.33%2 234