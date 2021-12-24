NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

(Translation only)

December 24, 2021 Company name: NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. Representative: Kazuo Tanimizu, President Inquiries: Kyo Sonoda, General Manager of Geranal Affairs Group (Telephone: +81-3-6895-6225)

Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (hereinafter "the company") would like to express our deepest condolences to those who have suffered personal losses by typhoon Rai, which devastated the central Philippines.

The company announces that, in order to give relief to victims including our seafarers, their families and support disaster recovery efforts, it has decided to donate total USD 30,000 in support of those in need through our local manning company.

We sincerely hope for the earliest possible recovery and restoration of the areas affected.

