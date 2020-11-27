NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara

27th November, 2020

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara

MV RISING WIND, a bulk carrier owned, managed, and operated by our group, rescued five survivors drifting in life rafts off Western Sahara, on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

Details of the rescue (all in local time) :

November 19th 16:30 MV RISING WIND (the vessel), while under the way from Guinea to Spain, received a request for rescue by radio from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Las Palmas, off Western Sahara.

16:45 The vessel headed to the point where a vessel is reported to be sinking, in accordance with the request by MRCC.

17:47 The vessel started to rescue survivors from their life rafts.

17:52 A helicopter from MRCC arrived on the scene and began receiving survivors from the vessel.

18:15 The vessel rescued all survivors and safely transferred them to the helicopter.

18:23 The vessel reported the completion of the rescue to MRCC and resumed navigation on her original course.