NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara

27th November, 2020
NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.
Kazuo Tanimizu, President
Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara
MV RISING WIND, a bulk carrier owned, managed, and operated by our group, rescued five survivors drifting in life rafts off Western Sahara, on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.
Details of the rescue (all in local time) :
November 19th 16:30 MV RISING WIND (the vessel), while under the way from Guinea to Spain, received a request for rescue by radio from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Las Palmas, off Western Sahara.
16:45 The vessel headed to the point where a vessel is reported to be sinking, in accordance with the request by MRCC.
17:47 The vessel started to rescue survivors from their life rafts.
17:52 A helicopter from MRCC arrived on the scene and began receiving survivors from the vessel.
18:15 The vessel rescued all survivors and safely transferred them to the helicopter.
18:23 The vessel reported the completion of the rescue to MRCC and resumed navigation on her original course.
Details of MV RISING WIND 】
Master
： Capt. Dan D. Donasco
Flag
：
Panama
Number of Crew
： 21 person (All Filipino)
Deadweight
：
82,151mt
Gross Tonnage
：
43,013ton
