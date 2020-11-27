NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara

Log in
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

(9110)
11/27/2020 | 02:07am EST
27th November, 2020

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

Kazuo Tanimizu, President

(For Inquiry) Takamasa Takami, Group Leader,

Safety Management Group

Telephone +81-3-6895-6378

Rescues the Survivors off Western Sahara

MV RISING WIND, a bulk carrier owned, managed, and operated by our group, rescued five survivors drifting in life rafts off Western Sahara, on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

Details of the rescue (all in local time) :

November 19th 16:30 MV RISING WIND (the vessel), while under the way from Guinea to Spain, received a request for rescue by radio from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) Las Palmas, off Western Sahara.

16:45 The vessel headed to the point where a vessel is reported to be sinking, in accordance with the request by MRCC.

17:47 The vessel started to rescue survivors from their life rafts.

17:52 A helicopter from MRCC arrived on the scene and began receiving survivors from the vessel.

18:15 The vessel rescued all survivors and safely transferred them to the helicopter.

18:23 The vessel reported the completion of the rescue to MRCC and resumed navigation on her original course.

  • Details of MV RISING WIND

Master

Capt. Dan D. Donasco

Flag

Panama

Number of Crew

21 person (All Filipino)

Deadweight

82,151mt

Gross Tonnage

43,013ton

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:06:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
