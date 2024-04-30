NS United Kaiun Kaisha : Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors (133.88 KB)
April 30, 2024 at 02:28 am EDT
April 30, 2024
Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors
Listed Company Name :
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.
Code Number :
9110
Company Representative :
Kazuma Yamanaka, President
Contact for Inquiry :
Kyo Sonoda, Group Manager, General Affairs Group
(Phone) 81-3-6895-6225
NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 98th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2024.
Details are to follow on attached documents.
Newly appointed Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Auditors
(To be confirmed by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors held after the 98th General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled on June 26, 2024)
Post
Name
Administration
President /
Kazuma Yamanaka
President Executive Officer
Director/
Noriko Miyamoto
General Affairs Group
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Project Group
Director/
Toru Fujita
Safety Management Group
Managing Executive Officer
Ship Management Group
Environment Conservation Promotion
Group Manager
President of NS United Marine Service Corporation
Director/
Shinichi Kitazato
Finance and Accounting Group
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to General Affairs Group
President of NS United Systems Co., Ltd.
President of NS United Business Co., Ltd.
Director/
Kiyoshi Kanemitsu
Capesize Group
Managing Executive Officer
Tramp Chartering Group
Outside Director
Setsu Onishi
(Independent Director)
Outside Director
Ryuko Inoue
(Independent Director)
Outside Director
Masako Yoshida
(Independent Director)
Managing Executive Officer
Naoki Asuwa
Energy Group
Managing Executive Officer
Masanori Ando
Assistanto to General Affairs Group
Executive Officer
Takamasa Takami
Safety Management Group Manager
Assistant to General Affairs Group
Executive Officer
Hideto Soya
Tramp Chartering Group Manager
Executive Officer
Yuji Ono
Capesize Group Manager
Executive Officer
Yoshinori Sato
Project Group Manager
Executive Officer
Kentaro Seki
NS UNITED BULK PTE. LTD.
Managing Director
Executive Officer
Kyo Sonoda
General Affairs Group Manager
Executive Officer
Tetsuya Irie
Near Sea Group
Assistant to General Affairs Group
Executive Officer
Masaki Sugai
Near Sea Group Manager
Corporate Auditor
Toru Kihira
(full-time)
Outside Corporate Auditor
Shohei Yamamoto
(part-time)
Outside Corporate Auditor
Keisuke Takegahara
(Independent Auditor)
(part-time)
Outside Corporate Auditor
Tomomi Mohri
(part-time)
NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the marine business. The Company operates through two business segments. The International Marine Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of iron ore, coal, steel products and nonferrous ore by bulk carriers, the transportation of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by tanker, as well as the leasing of ships. The Domestic Marine Transportation segment is engaged in transportation of iron product, limestone, and cement by bulk carriers in domestic waters, the transportation of LPG and liquefied natural gas (LNG) by tankers, as well as the lending of vessels. The other business provides land transportation and information service.