(Translation only)

News

April 30, 2024

Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors

Listed Company Name :

NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD.

Code Number :

9110

Company Representative :

Kazuma Yamanaka, President

Contact for Inquiry :

Kyo Sonoda, Group Manager, General Affairs Group

(Phone) 81-3-6895-6225

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 98th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2024.

Details are to follow on attached documents.

- 1 -

(Translation only)

Newly appointed Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Auditors

(To be confirmed by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors held after the 98th General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled on June 26, 2024)

Post

Name

Administration

President /

Kazuma Yamanaka

President Executive Officer

Director/

Noriko Miyamoto

General Affairs Group

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Project Group

Director/

Toru Fujita

Safety Management Group

Managing Executive Officer

Ship Management Group

Environment Conservation Promotion

Group Manager

President of NS United Marine Service Corporation

Director/

Shinichi Kitazato

Finance and Accounting Group

Managing Executive Officer

Assistant to General Affairs Group

President of NS United Systems Co., Ltd.

President of NS United Business Co., Ltd.

Director/

Kiyoshi Kanemitsu

Capesize Group

Managing Executive Officer

Tramp Chartering Group

Outside Director

Setsu Onishi

(Independent Director)

Outside Director

Ryuko Inoue

(Independent Director)

Outside Director

Masako Yoshida

(Independent Director)

Managing Executive Officer

Naoki Asuwa

Energy Group

Managing Executive Officer

Masanori Ando

Assistanto to General Affairs Group

Executive Officer

Takamasa Takami

Safety Management Group Manager

Assistant to General Affairs Group

Executive Officer

Hideto Soya

Tramp Chartering Group Manager

Executive Officer

Yuji Ono

Capesize Group Manager

Executive Officer

Yoshinori Sato

Project Group Manager

Executive Officer

Kentaro Seki

NS UNITED BULK PTE. LTD.

Managing Director

- 2 -

(Translation only)

Executive Officer

Kyo Sonoda

General Affairs Group Manager

Executive Officer

Tetsuya Irie

Near Sea Group

Assistant to General Affairs Group

Executive Officer

Masaki Sugai

Near Sea Group Manager

Corporate Auditor

Toru Kihira

(full-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Shohei Yamamoto

(part-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Keisuke Takegahara

(Independent Auditor)

(part-time)

Outside Corporate Auditor

Tomomi Mohri

(part-time)

- 3 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 06:27:05 UTC.