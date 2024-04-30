(Translation only)

News

April 30, 2024

Announcement on Appointment of New Officers and Directors

Listed Company Name : NS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA, LTD. Code Number : 9110 Company Representative : Kazuma Yamanaka, President Contact for Inquiry : Kyo Sonoda, Group Manager, General Affairs Group (Phone) 81-3-6895-6225

NS United Kaiun Kaisha Ltd. hereby announces the appointment of new Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Auditors, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors, both to be held after the 98th General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on June 26, 2024.

Details are to follow on attached documents.

