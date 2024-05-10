(Translation Only)

May 10, 2024

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

NSU and BHP Conducted Biofuel Trial for Two Consecutive Voyages

NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd., in partnership with BHP Group Ltd, conducted a trial for use of biodiesel-blended marine fuel (biofuel) on a capesize bulk carrier, UNITED CROWN, owned, and operated by our group. In January 2024, the vessel was supplied with biofuel by Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co., Ltd. at the port of Hong Kong, and the trial was conducted on the way to the discharging port for two consecutive voyages. We made progress from previous biofuel trials in respects of increasing the amount of biofuel and verifying its quality in use after being stored on board over two months.

The biodiesel used in the trial: FAME (Fatty acid methyl esters) is made from used cooking oil , and is expected to reduce about 84% of CO2 emissions throughout the lifecycle compared with conventional fossil fuels, since it recycles oil for disposal. The biofuel is a blend of about 24% biodiesel (B24) with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), by which about 540MT of CO2 emission is expected to be cut down. The biodiesel is certified for its sustainability and traceability by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

Among other alternative fuels, biofuel is a highly versatile low carbon fuel since it enables existing marine diesel engines and other existing bunkering facilities to be utilized without modifications. By strengthening initiatives for environmental conservation as set forth in the Medium-Term Business Plan "FORWARD 2030 Ⅱ", we will continue to work on reduction of CO2 emissions to the supply chain, and contribute to develop a sustainable society.

Vessel's particulars

Name ： UNITED CROWN Flag ： PANAMA Built ： October 2013 Deadweight ： 181,381 MT LOA ： 291.98 M Beam ： 45.00 M

Ship Builder ： Koyo Dockyard Co., Ltd

(Currently Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd)

The vessel on bunkering from the barge