NSAV Announces It Will Acquire an Additional 25% Stake in SBCDF Investment, Inc. and STUX Token with Option Exercise

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that NSAV will exercise its option and acquire an additional 25% stake in SBCDF Investment, Inc. (SBCDF), which increases the Company's shareholding to 50%. SBCDF will soon launch its STUX (SBC Token Unix X). The STUX token will be marketed via all the major social media channels such as Reddit, Discord, Telegram, Twitter and Medium. To complete the transaction, NSAV will issue 500 million restricted Preferred B shares, which when converted, have an estimated value of over $10 million. On March 15, 2021, NSAV announced that it had acquired its initial 25% stake in SBCDF under the same terms.

SBC Financial Group https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk will structure the transaction and advise on the token launch and strategy related to how the token will drive the NSAV ecosystem.

SBC Financial Group has a broad range of disciplines on a commercial level. SBC has a strong group of partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice.

James Tilton, President of NSAV stated, "I am pleased that we have exercised our option so soon after the initial acquisition and now have a 50% stake in a project with such massive potential. Once again, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a company of SBC's proportions. SBC is not only a force on Wall Street, but around the globe."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

