NSAV Announces It Will Acquire an Additional 25% Stake in SBCDF Investment, Inc. and STUX Token with Option Exercise

04/09/2021 | 10:00am EDT
London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that NSAV will exercise its option and acquire an additional 25% stake in SBCDF Investment, Inc. (SBCDF), which increases the Company's shareholding to 50%. SBCDF will soon launch its STUX (SBC Token Unix X). The STUX token will be marketed via all the major social media channels such as Reddit, Discord, Telegram, Twitter and Medium. To complete the transaction, NSAV will issue 500 million restricted Preferred B shares, which when converted, have an estimated value of over $10 million. On March 15, 2021, NSAV announced that it had acquired its initial 25% stake in SBCDF under the same terms.

SBC Financial Group https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk will structure the transaction and advise on the token launch and strategy related to how the token will drive the NSAV ecosystem.

SBC Financial Group has a broad range of disciplines on a commercial level. SBC has a strong group of partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice.

James Tilton, President of NSAV stated, "I am pleased that we have exercised our option so soon after the initial acquisition and now have a 50% stake in a project with such massive potential. Once again, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a company of SBC's proportions. SBC is not only a force on Wall Street, but around the globe."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com.

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79936


© Newsfilecorp 2021
