NSC Groupe specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment for the packaging industry. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - long textile fiber combing and spinning equipment (69.4%); - small and medium series castings (13.7%): for the sectors of machinery manufacturing, refrigeration, street furniture, hydraulics, transport, printing, etc.; - packaging material winding and unwinding equipment (8.6%); - other (8.3%).