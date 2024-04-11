11 Apr 2024 18:41 CEST
NSC GROUPE
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1244521_2024_04_11_Communique_financier_a_l_issue_du_CA.pdf
NSC GROUPE
Les Echos
NSC GROUPE
FR0000064529
ALNSC
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NSC Groupe SA published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 16:46:05 UTC.