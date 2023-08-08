Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00:00 2023-08-08 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2703.00
JPY
-0.22%
-2.87%
+18.35%
NSD : Monthlty Report of Net Sales
August 8, 2023
NSD CO., LTD.
Monthly Report of Net Sales
(Preliminary Figures)
NSD CO., LTD. announces the Net Sales for July 2023. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.
1
．Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of July 2023
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Same Month
2
．Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of July 2023 (from April 2023 thru July 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Cumulative Total
(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).
Disclaimer NSD Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 06:40:07 UTC.
NSD CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the provision of system services and real estate rental business. The Company operates in two business segments. The System Solution Services segment is engaged in the development of software, as well as the operation and management of computer labs and the provision of information processing services. This segment also sells packaged software and system equipment related to total software. The Real Estate Leasing segment is involved in the real estate leasing business.
Last Close Price
2709.00JPY
Average target price
3200.00JPY
Spread / Average Target
+18.12% Consensus