August 8, 2023

NSD CO., LTD.

Monthly Report of Net Sales (Preliminary Figures)

NSD CO., LTD. announces the Net Sales for July 2023. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.

1Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of July 2023

For the Month

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Same Month

8,571

2,118

32.8%

6,452

2Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of July 2023 (from April 2023 thru July 2023)

Cumulative Total

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Cumulative Total

32,578

7,531

30.1%

25,047

(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).

