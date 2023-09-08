NSD CO., LTD. announces the Net Sales for August 2023. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.
1．Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of August 2023
For the Month
Y o Y
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Same Month
8,833
2,498
39.4%
6,335
2．Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of August 2023 (from April 2023 thru August 2023)
Cumulative Total
Y o Y
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Cumulative Total
41,412
10,029
32.0%
31,382
(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).
.
NSD CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the provision of system services and real estate rental business. The Company operates in two business segments. The System Solution Services segment is engaged in the development of software, as well as the operation and management of computer labs and the provision of information processing services. This segment also sells packaged software and system equipment related to total software. The Real Estate Leasing segment is involved in the real estate leasing business.