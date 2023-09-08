September 8, 2023

NSD CO., LTD.

Monthly Report of Net Sales (Preliminary Figures)

NSD CO., LTD. announces the Net Sales for August 2023. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.

1Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of August 2023

For the Month

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Same Month

8,833

2,498

39.4%

6,335

2Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of August 2023 (from April 2023 thru August 2023)

Cumulative Total

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Cumulative Total

41,412

10,029

32.0%

31,382

(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).

