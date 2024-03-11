March 11, 2024

NSD Co., Ltd.

Monthly Report of Net Sales (Preliminary Figures)

NSD Co., Ltd. announces the Net Sales for February 2024. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.

1Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of February 2024

For the Month

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Same Month

8,442

1,646

24.2%

6,795

2Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of February 2024 (from April 2023 thru February 2024)

Cumulative Total

Y o Y

(Millions of yen)

Prior Year

Cumulative Total

92,196

21,470

30.4%

70,726

(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).

.

