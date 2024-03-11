Delayed
NSD : Monthlty Report of Net Sales
March 11, 2024 at 02:27 am EDT
March 11, 2024
NSD Co., Ltd.
Monthly Report of Net Sales
(Preliminary Figures)
NSD Co., Ltd. announces the Net Sales for February 2024. The figures below are preliminary and unaudited.
1
．Consolidated Net Sales for the Month of February 2024
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Same Month
2
．Consolidated Fiscal Cumulative Total Net Sales as of February 2024 (from April 2023 thru February 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Prior Year
Cumulative Total
(Note) Monthly Report will be disclosed shortly following month and to be reported except for quarterly and annual book closing (June, September, December and March).
NSD Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 270,000 shares, representing 0.35% for ¥700 million.
Feb. 06
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Feb. 05
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 25, 2023.
23-10-18
CI
NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 25, 2023, has closed with 363,400 shares, representing 0.47% for ¥999.77 million.
23-10-17
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 25, 2023.
23-10-01
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 430,000 shares, representing 0.56% for ¥1,000 million.
23-08-25
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
23-08-24
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-09
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of a 91.6% stake in NHOSA Corporation from a group of sellers.
23-05-08
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of 89.5% stake in Art Holdings Co.,Ltd. from Mugenkikaku Co., Ltd.
23-04-02
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. executed a share transfer agreement to acquire a 91.6% stake in NHOSA Corporation group of seller.
23-03-30
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 89.5% stake in Art Holdings Co.,Ltd. from Mugenkikaku Co., Ltd.
23-02-26
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 25, 2022.
22-10-05
CI
NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 25, 2022, has closed with 1,012,300 shares, representing 1.3% for ¥2,499.85 million.
22-10-04
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 25, 2022.
22-10-02
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. acquired Trigger Inc.
22-10-02
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,060,000 shares, representing 1.36% for ¥2,500 million.
22-08-25
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
22-08-24
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 31, 2022.
22-03-14
CI
NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 31, 2022, has closed with 988,400 shares, representing 1.25% for ¥2,000 million.
22-03-13
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,100,000 shares, representing 1.4% for ¥2,000 million.
22-01-31
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
22-01-30
CI
Tranche Update on NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 2021.
21-06-09
CI
NSD Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 10, 2021, has expired with 388,900 shares, representing 0.49% for ¥699.83 million .
21-06-08
CI
NSD Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 420,000 shares, for ¥700 million.
21-05-09
CI
NSD CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the provision of system services and real estate rental business. The Company operates in two business segments. The System Solution Services segment is engaged in the development of software, as well as the operation and management of computer labs and the provision of information processing services. This segment also sells packaged software and system equipment related to total software. The Real Estate Leasing segment is involved in the real estate leasing business.
