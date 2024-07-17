NSE : Chiffre d'affaires S1 2024

NSE specializes in the design, manufacture and maintenance of high-tech electronic equipment for the defense, civil aeronautics, IT, medical and rail transport sectors. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - services (58.8%): equipment maintenance, remanufacturing of outdated equipment, and supply of spare parts; - sales of onboard equipment (36.2%): aeronautical equipment (radio communication boxes and housings, encoding boxes, current converters, back-up batteries, etc.), marine equipment (electronic surveillance equipment, intercoms, amplifiers, targeting equipment, etc.), and industrial equipment (electric collectors, white and violet LEDs, signal control racks, etc.); - sales of onboard systems (5%): night vision adaptation systems (No. 1 in Europe), flight parameter recording systems (No. 1 in Europe), automatic vertical takeoff and landing systems, etc. France accounts for 67.3% of net sales.