Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NSE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNSE   FR0004065639

NSE

(ALNSE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:30:48 2023-01-27 am EST
19.90 EUR    0.00%
11:50aNse : Communiqué CA 2022
PU
01/20Thales, Safran JV Wins EUR300 Million Land Equipment Contract From French Armed Forces Ministry
MT
01/19Nse : Communiqué de presse marché Mercure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSE : Communiqué CA 2022

01/27/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NSE Communiqué CA 2022

27 Jan 2023 17:45 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

NSE

Source

NSE

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

NSE

ISIN

FR0004065639

Symbol

ALNSE

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

NSE Industries SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 16:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NSE
11:50aNse : Communiqué CA 2022
PU
01/20Thales, Safran JV Wins EUR300 Million Land Equipment Contract From French Armed Forces ..
MT
01/19Nse : Communiqué de presse marché Mercure
PU
2022NSE S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Nse : Communiqué CA - S1 2022
PU
2022NSE S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Crisil Raises Rating on Dharamsi Morarji Chemical's Bank Loans to BBB+; Outlook Stable
MT
2021Reliance Industries Forms $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemical Company
MT
2021Crisil Maintains AA Rating on Sterlite Technologies' Bonds; Keeps Stable Outlook
MT
2021ADF Foods Arm Signs Distribution Pact for Ayurvedic Products in Western Europe, UK
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NSE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 64,0 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net income 2022 2,60 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net cash 2022 5,30 M 5,75 M 5,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 63,2 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart NSE
Duration : Period :
NSE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,90 €
Average target price 17,80 €
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Brel Chairman-Management Board
Laurent Debaret Finance Director
François Lacoste Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Remuzon Member-Supervisory Board
Lise Cauchy-Lacoste Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSE24.38%69
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.52%1 273
IROBOT CORPORATION-5.30%1 247
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.10.17%1 196
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.86%515
TOBII AB (PUBL)29.43%225