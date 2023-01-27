NSE : Communiqué CA 2022
Sales 2022
64,0 M
69,5 M
69,5 M
Net income 2022
2,60 M
2,82 M
2,82 M
Net cash 2022
5,30 M
5,75 M
5,75 M
P/E ratio 2022
25,8x
Yield 2022
0,60%
Capitalization
63,2 M
68,6 M
68,6 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,90x
EV / Sales 2023
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
539
Free-Float
29,8%
Technical analysis trends NSE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
19,90 €
Average target price
17,80 €
Spread / Average Target
-10,6%
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
NSE 24.38% 69