|
NSI N : APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction12 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyAPG Asset Management N.V.
Issuing institutionNSI N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce36040044
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares709.684,00
|
Number of voting rights709.684,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,54 %
|
Directly real3,54 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,54 %
|
Directly real3,54 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 13 April 2023
Disclaimer
NSI NV published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:24:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
69,9 M
77,2 M
77,2 M
|Net income 2023
|
-56,8 M
-62,8 M
-62,8 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
440 M
486 M
486 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-8,46x
|Yield 2023
|9,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
477 M
528 M
528 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|13,1x
|EV / Sales 2024
|14,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|65
|Free-Float
|90,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|23,85 €
|Average target price
|26,33 €
|Spread / Average Target
|10,4%