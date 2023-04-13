Advanced search
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:12 2023-04-13 am EDT
23.80 EUR   -0.21%
03:25pNsi N : APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
PU
03/10Nsi N : Agenda and Explanatory Notes AGM 21 04 2023
PU
03/10Nsi N : NSI publishes annual and remuneration report 2022
PU
NSI N : APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp

04/13/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
APG Asset Management N.V. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction12 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyAPG Asset Management N.V.
Issuing institutionNSI N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce36040044
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares709.684,00 Number of voting rights709.684,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,54 % Directly real3,54 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,54 % Directly real3,54 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 13 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 69,9 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net income 2023 -56,8 M -62,8 M -62,8 M
Net Debt 2023 440 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,46x
Yield 2023 9,06%
Capitalization 477 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
EV / Sales 2024 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,85 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Adriaan Jan Willem de Geus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSI N.V.2.58%525
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.38%40 901
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.58%21 034
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.99%15 548
SEGRO PLC1.62%11 696
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.47%10 059
