NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2022

In the Full Year Report 2021 management announced its intention to pay a final dividend of € 1.12 per share. Management proposes to shareholders the option of receiving the dividend in either cash or shares, or a combination of the two.

A maximum of 119,226 shares are available for stock dividend. If shareholders in aggregate opt for a number of shares which exceeds this maximum, those who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash subject to deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.

Shareholders electing for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 38 (thirty-eight) ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of € 42.56 per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2022.

The ex-dividend date is 20 April 2022. The election period will start on 22 April 2022 and close 5 May 2022 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 10 May 2022. Shareholders opting for shares will also receive their shares on 10 May 2022.

The Management Board of NSI N.V.