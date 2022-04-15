Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  NSI N.V.
  News
  Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/14 11:35:01 am EDT
38.75 EUR   -0.90%
NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2022
PU
NSI N.V., - RESULTS : Q1 2022 trading update
PU
RESULTS : Q1 2022 trading update
PU
Summary 
Summary

NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2022

04/15/2022 | 11:01am EDT
In the Full Year Report 2021 management announced its intention to pay a final dividend of € 1.12 per share. Management proposes to shareholders the option of receiving the dividend in either cash or shares, or a combination of the two.

A maximum of 119,226 shares are available for stock dividend. If shareholders in aggregate opt for a number of shares which exceeds this maximum, those who have opted for distribution in the form of shares will be allocated on a pro rata basis, with the remainder being distributed in cash subject to deduction of 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax.

Shareholders electing for a dividend in shares, which will be paid out of the share premium reserve and therefore not subject to dividend withholding tax, will receive 1 (one) new ordinary share for every 38 (thirty-eight) ordinary shares held. This equates to a price of € 42.56 per ordinary share on an ex dividend basis. The new ordinary shares created as a result will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares for the financial year 2022.

The ex-dividend date is 20 April 2022. The election period will start on 22 April 2022 and close 5 May 2022 at 3pm (CET). If by then no notification is received the dividend will be paid in cash. The cash dividend will be paid on 10 May 2022. Shareholders opting for shares will also receive their shares on 10 May 2022.

The Management Board of NSI N.V.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57,0 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net income 2022 63,0 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 440 M 440 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 763 M 825 M 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,5x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 90,5%
