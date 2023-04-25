Advanced search
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-04-25 am EDT
20.80 EUR   -4.59%
Nsi N : BlackRock Inc. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
PU
NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
Nsi N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2022
PU
NSI N : BlackRock Inc. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp

04/25/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
BlackRock Inc. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionNSI N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce36040044
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares352.069,00 Number of voting rights352.069,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares772.327,00 Number of voting rights793.434,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,61 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,85 % Indirectly potential1,76 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,71 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,96 % Indirectly potential1,76 %

Date last update: 25 April 2023

NSI NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 69,5 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2023 -39,6 M -43,6 M -43,6 M
Net Debt 2023 383 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,7x
Yield 2023 8,49%
Capitalization 417 M 458 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
EV / Sales 2024 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart NSI N.V.
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Average target price 27,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Adriaan Jan Willem de Geus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSI N.V.-1.51%506
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.11%41 013
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.57%21 462
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.53%15 625
SEGRO PLC5.45%12 123
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.49%10 211
