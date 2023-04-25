|
NSI N : BlackRock Inc. - NSI N.V. - Hoofddorp
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction24 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionNSI N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce36040044
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares352.069,00
Number of voting rights352.069,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares772.327,00
Number of voting rights793.434,00
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,61 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,85 %
Indirectly potential1,76 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding5,71 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,96 %
Indirectly potential1,76 %
Date last update: 25 April 2023
Disclaimer
NSI NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:17:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Analyst Recommendations on NSI N.V.
|Sales 2023
69,5 M
76,7 M
76,7 M
|Net income 2023
-39,6 M
-43,6 M
-43,6 M
|Net Debt 2023
383 M
422 M
422 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-11,7x
|Yield 2023
|8,49%
|Capitalization
417 M
458 M
460 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|11,5x
|EV / Sales 2024
|12,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|65
|Free-Float
|90,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|22,90 €
|Average target price
|27,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,9%