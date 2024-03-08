Elke Snijder proposed as CFO of NSI N.V.

NSI N.V. (Euronext: NSI / NL0012365084) - Regulatory news

NSI NV today announces the proposal to appoint Elke Snijder in the role of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, effective May 1, 2024. The proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), to be held on Friday April 19, 2024. The invite and agenda for the AGM is set to be circulated later today.

Ms. Snijder brings extensive expertise in finance, management, and real estate. In her most recent role as CFO of Landal GreenParks she was responsible for a business specialising in the management and rental of holiday resorts with operations spanning nine countries, approximately 3,000 employees and a gross revenue exceeding 500 million euros.

Prior to this she held positions at ING, amongst others in the real estate business, was seconded to the finance team of Schiphol Airport and served as the Managing Director of Financial Accounting at ING Netherlands. Elke holds a bachelor in Business Administration from University of California, Berkeley, USA, and a master's degree in Business Economics from University of Groningen, The Netherlands.

Mr. Jan Willem de Geus, chairman of the Supervisory Board, explains:"We are pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Elke Snijder. "Elke's wealth of experience in finance and the broader real estate industry comes at an opportune time for NSI and will contribute significantly to shaping the next phase of NSI's long-term growth journey."