HALF YEAR

RESULTS

2024

17 July 2024

"We enable our customers to achieve maximum productivity and growth,

providing best-in-class flexible space solutions and services in modern, healthy, sustainable buildings in prime locations."

Table of contents

  1. Strategic performance
  2. Financials
  3. Outlook

Appendix

NSI Half Year Results 2024

4

Strategic performance

NSI - Clear strategic priorities

1 AmsterdamSpecialist

  • Most vibrant economic region in Netherlands
  • Magnet for local and international talent and corporates
  • Most liquid market in the Netherlands

2

Sector

3

Customer

4

Sustainability

5

Growth

Fluid

First

Front-runner

Offices is backbone

Operationalisation of

• Leading the way to

Use platform/balance

Improve portfolio and

offices requires

Paris proof/aligned

sheet in pursuit of

overall risk-return

leisure like

• Focus on reduction in

profitable growth

profile

product/mindset

energy consumption

Growth will improve

• Active in life sciences;

• Even more strict in

Sustainability is still a

cost efficiency and

residential logical next

terms of location

profitable business

investor relevance

step (redevelopments)

• Best in class in terms

opportunity

Arbitrage public and

of services/flexibility

private capital

Differential returns

NSI Half Year Results 2024

5

Strategic performance

Amsterdam specialist

City overview

Sloterdijk

South-axis

South-east

Amsterdam

EUR 539 million

21 assets 161,534 m2

Leiden Bio Science Park 5 assets

28,020 m2

The Hague

3 assets 30,884 m2

Rotterdam

7 assets 56,157 m2

Utrecht

4 assets 39,064 m2

NSI Half Year Results 2024

6

Strategic performance

Sector fluid - Beyond the core of office investments

School building in Amsterdam Sloterdijk

Amsterdam

Student housing in Amsterdam-West

Cluster of Life Science assets on Leiden Bio Science Park

Amsterdam South-east's residential opportunities

NSI Half Year Results 2024

7

Strategic performance

Customer first

The workplace is the most important factor for recruiting talent1

Shared space is increasingly taking up more of the office2

Colleagues

Other

Commute

sqm shared space per FTE

7%

Office itself

sqm workplace per FTE

11%

18%

Manager 13%

37%

69%

13%

Location4

Workplace

Importance (%) for decision of an employee to start

05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

working for, or keeping working for an employer

Bifurcation is expected to increase3

NSI's lease lengths have shortened; flexibility is a priority for tenants

20%

4.7

4.7

15%

4.4

WAULT

4.2

4.1

10%

4.0

3.9

3.9

5%

3.7

0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Vacancy for worst 25% offices2

Vacancy for best 25% offices 2

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 H1

  1. Source: Savills, "What Workers Want - The Netherlands 2019"
  2. Source: CBRE, "Impact of hybrid working on office vacancy manageable thanks to flexibility of Dutch offices market"
  3. In terms of public transport accessibility

NSI Half Year Results 2024

8

Strategic performance

Customer first

HNK Amsterdam Sloterdijk

Opened September 2023, new leases signed 14% above pre-opening ERV

HNK Rotterdam Alexander

Start renovation expected Q4 2024

HNK Rotterdam Scheepvaartkwartier

Successfully re-opened in March 2024

Rendered image

NSI Half Year Results 2024

9

Strategic performance

Sustainability front-runner

EPC labels

EPC energy performance certificates by value1

  • 96% of assets now label A or better

GRESB

F&G

E

D

C

B

A

A+

A++

4%

1%

1%

Score of 94, Global and Regional Sector leader

12%

10%

8%

4%

3%

15%

BREEAM labels

15%

12%

7%

29%

16%

76% of the portfolio at 'Excellent' or 'Very Good'

26%

68%

67%

Lower labels concentrated in assets with redevelopment potential

65%

CRREM Energy intensity / Carbon

23%

61%

74%

79%

Aim to stay below CRREM pathway and target ≤ 85 kWh/m2/year by 2035

44%

14%

12%

10%

Clear timeline, aligned with maintenance cycle

29%

15%

15%

13%

2%

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2023

H1 2024

Staying below the CRREM pathway2: 85 kWh/m2/year by 2035

BREEAM by value1

200

173 164

NL target

76%

43%

155 147

NSI Actual

33%

kWh/m2/year

150

NSI Forecast

100

128 116 112 110

85

14%

50

2%

7%

0%

0

No label

Acceptable

Pass

Good

Very good

Excellent

2020

H1

2025

2030

2035

2024

  1. Excluding developments
  2. 67,2% data coverage, excluding developments and Leiden (Life Sciences). Including Leiden, energy consumption is 128 KW/h/m2/year

NSI Half Year Results 2024 10

