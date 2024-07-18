HALF YEAR
RESULTS
2024
17 July 2024
"We enable our customers to achieve maximum productivity and growth,
providing best-in-class flexible space solutions and services in modern, healthy, sustainable buildings in prime locations."
Table of contents
- Strategic performance
- Financials
- Outlook
Appendix
NSI Half Year Results 2024
4
Strategic performance
NSI - Clear strategic priorities
1 AmsterdamSpecialist
- Most vibrant economic region in Netherlands
- Magnet for local and international talent and corporates
- Most liquid market in the Netherlands
2
Sector
3
Customer
4
Sustainability
5
Growth
Fluid
First
Front-runner
•
Offices is backbone
•
Operationalisation of
• Leading the way to
•
Use platform/balance
•
Improve portfolio and
offices requires
Paris proof/aligned
sheet in pursuit of
overall risk-return
leisure like
• Focus on reduction in
profitable growth
profile
product/mindset
energy consumption
•
Growth will improve
• Active in life sciences;
• Even more strict in
•
Sustainability is still a
cost efficiency and
residential logical next
terms of location
profitable business
investor relevance
step (redevelopments)
• Best in class in terms
opportunity
•
Arbitrage public and
of services/flexibility
private capital
Differential returns
NSI Half Year Results 2024
5
Strategic performance
Amsterdam specialist
City overview
Sloterdijk
South-axis
South-east
Amsterdam
EUR 539 million
21 assets 161,534 m2
Leiden Bio Science Park 5 assets
28,020 m2
The Hague
3 assets 30,884 m2
Rotterdam
7 assets 56,157 m2
Utrecht
4 assets 39,064 m2
NSI Half Year Results 2024
6
Strategic performance
Sector fluid - Beyond the core of office investments
School building in Amsterdam Sloterdijk
Amsterdam
Student housing in Amsterdam-West
Cluster of Life Science assets on Leiden Bio Science Park
Amsterdam South-east's residential opportunities
NSI Half Year Results 2024
7
Strategic performance
Customer first
The workplace is the most important factor for recruiting talent1
Shared space is increasingly taking up more of the office2
Colleagues
Other
Commute
sqm shared space per FTE
7%
Office itself
sqm workplace per FTE
11%
18%
Manager 13%
37%
69%
13%
Location4
Workplace
Importance (%) for decision of an employee to start
05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
working for, or keeping working for an employer
Bifurcation is expected to increase3
NSI's lease lengths have shortened; flexibility is a priority for tenants
20%
4.7
4.7
15%
4.4
WAULT
4.2
4.1
10%
4.0
3.9
3.9
5%
3.7
0%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Vacancy for worst 25% offices2
Vacancy for best 25% offices 2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 H1
- Source: Savills, "What Workers Want - The Netherlands 2019"
- Source: CBRE, "Impact of hybrid working on office vacancy manageable thanks to flexibility of Dutch offices market"
- In terms of public transport accessibility
NSI Half Year Results 2024
8
Strategic performance
Customer first
HNK Amsterdam Sloterdijk
Opened September 2023, new leases signed 14% above pre-opening ERV
HNK Rotterdam Alexander
Start renovation expected Q4 2024
HNK Rotterdam Scheepvaartkwartier
Successfully re-opened in March 2024
Rendered image
NSI Half Year Results 2024
9
Strategic performance
Sustainability front-runner
EPC labels
EPC energy performance certificates by value1
- 96% of assets now label A or better
GRESB
F&G
E
D
C
B
A
A+
A++
4%
1%
1%
• Score of 94, Global and Regional Sector leader
12%
10%
8%
4%
3%
15%
BREEAM labels
15%
12%
7%
29%
16%
• 76% of the portfolio at 'Excellent' or 'Very Good'
26%
68%
67%
• Lower labels concentrated in assets with redevelopment potential
65%
CRREM Energy intensity / Carbon
23%
61%
74%
79%
• Aim to stay below CRREM pathway and target ≤ 85 kWh/m2/year by 2035
44%
14%
12%
10%
• Clear timeline, aligned with maintenance cycle
29%
15%
15%
13%
2%
2022
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2023
H1 2024
Staying below the CRREM pathway2: 85 kWh/m2/year by 2035
BREEAM by value1
200
173 164
NL target
76%
43%
155 147
NSI Actual
33%
kWh/m2/year
150
NSI Forecast
100
128 116 112 110
85
14%
50
2%
7%
0%
0
No label
Acceptable
Pass
Good
Very good
Excellent
2020
H1
2025
2030
2035
2024
- Excluding developments
- 67,2% data coverage, excluding developments and Leiden (Life Sciences). Including Leiden, energy consumption is 128 KW/h/m2/year
NSI Half Year Results 2024 10
