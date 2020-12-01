Log in
NSI N.V.

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
News 
All News

NSI N : ONE20 building fully let; EPRA vacancy rate at year-end 2020 below 7.5%

12/01/2020 | 01:11am EST
Since its acquisition NSI has renovated all the vacant areas and introduced a ground floor reception area and coffee bar. The building is now let to five tenants. As a result of the new leases the WAULT has increased to 6.5 years, up from 4.0 years at the time of acquisition. The 'yield on cost' has increased from 3.5% at the time of acquisition to now 5.6%.

Prospective year-end vacancy

Including the new leases at ONE20 and other new leases signed in recent months the overall EPRA vacancy rate is likely to fall to below 7.5% at year-end, down from 8.2% at the end of Q3. Whilst the vacancy rate will be marginally up from 7.1% at the end of 2019, on a like-for-like basis the vacancy rate is down by approximately -0.3%, which is an excellent result during a period that has been dominated by the coronavirus and is testament to the strength of our portfolio and the team which has made this happen.

NSI will publish its 2020 preliminary results on Tuesday 26 January 2021 at 7am local time.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 78,9 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
Net income 2020 -15,0 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 378 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 6,40%
Capitalization 651 M 778 M 779 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 41,00 €
Last Close Price 33,75 €
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI N.V.-22.24%778
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)19.55%62 418
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.19%38 307
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.33%21 880
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.55%21 635
SEGRO PLC1.65%14 313
