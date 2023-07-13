NSI NV announces that Alianne de Jong has tendered her resignation as CFO and Board Member of NSI NV to take up a new role as CFO in the residential sector.

She will stay on until 1 November 2023 to facilitate a smooth transition of her responsibilities. The Supervisory Board will initiate a search for a new CFO.

Alianne de Jong has been a member of the Management Board of NSI NV since 15 September 2017 and was reappointed in April 2021 for a new four-year term, which was originally due to end on 15 September 2025.

Alianne de Jong (CFO):"I have truly enjoyed my time at NSI. Together with Bernd I had the opportunity to reshape NSI into the leading Dutch office specialist anchored by a highly talented and dedicated team. Whilst I am now leaving NSI to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere, I am confident I am leaving behind a resilient organisation in great shape to embrace in full the journey ahead."

Bernd Stahli (CEO):"I am very sorry to see Alianne go. Alianne has been instrumental to the further professionalisation of the business and in shaping our solid balance sheet. Her experience has also been essential in establishing and stewarding our development team. The Supervisory Board and I are grateful for the many contributions she has made and wish her all the best in her new role."