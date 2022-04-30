Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NSI N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/29 11:35:29 am EDT
37.20 EUR    0.00%
12:37pNSI N : Voting results AGM 15 April 2022
PU
04/20NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/15NSI N : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2022
PU
NSI N : Voting results AGM 15 April 2022

04/30/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
VOTING RESULTS

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF NSI N.V.

April 15, 2022 2pm

Total number of shares outstanding entitled to vote

19.698.207

Total number of shares represented

12.200.328

Percentage of represented issued shares

61,94%

Agenda item

  • 1. Chairman opens the meeting

  • 2. Report of the Management Board on the

    2021 financial year

  • 3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the

    2021 financial year

  • 3a. Discussion of the remuneration report for the 2021 financial year and advisory vote Percentage

  • 4. Adoption of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year

    Percentage

  • 5. Dividend policy of NSI

  • 6. Declaration of the final dividend for 2021

    Percentage

  • 7. Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2021 financial year

    Percentage

  • 8. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2021 financial year

    Percentage

  • 9. Update on Benchmark in accordance with the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board

  • 10 Authorisations

  • 10a. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding number of shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board

    Percentage

  • 10b. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue up to an additional 10% of ordinary shares (i.e. 20% in aggregate for 10a and 10b), subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board

    Percentage

  • 10c. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 10a, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board

    Percentage

  • 10d. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 10b, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board

    Percentage

12.139.112

In favor

10.213.472

83,7% 12.157.154

99,5% 11.876.100

99,6%

97,3% 11.875.502

11.649.011

51,1% 12.029.899

95,5% 6.235.259

98,6% 6.617.451

97,3%

54,2%

Non-votable item Non-votable

Against

Abstain

Total

Non-

votable

Non-

votable

Non-

votable

1.985.066

1.790

12.200.328

16,3%

0,0%

100,0%

0

43.174

12.200.328

0,0%

0,4%

100,0%

Non-

votable

59.964

1.252

12.200.328

0,5%

0,0%

100,0%

275.771

48.457

12.200.328

2,3%

0,4%

100,0%

276.369

48.457

12.200.328

2,3%

0,4%

100,0%

5.122

12.200.328

0,0%

100,0%

4.972

12.200.328

0,0%

100,0%

10.170

12.200.328

0,1%

100,0%

9.762

12.200.328

0,1%

100,0%

Note

4,5% 5.960.097

1,3% 5.573.115

546.195

48,9% 160.259

45,7%

10e. Proposal to authorise the Management

12.168.507

712

31.109 12.200.328

Board to buy back ordinary shares in the company's own capital, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board

Percentage

99,7%

0,0%

0,3%

100,0%

11.

Outlook for 2022

Non-votable

12.

Any other business

Non-votable

13.

Closing

Non-votable

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
