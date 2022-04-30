NSI N : Voting results AGM 15 April 2022

Agenda item

1. Chairman opens the meeting

2. Report of the Management Board on the 2021 financial year

3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2021 financial year

3a. Discussion of the remuneration report for the 2021 financial year and advisory vote Percentage

4. Adoption of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year Percentage

5. Dividend policy of NSI

6. Declaration of the final dividend for 2021 Percentage

7. Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2021 financial year Percentage

8. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2021 financial year Percentage

9. Update on Benchmark in accordance with the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board

10 Authorisations

10a. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding number of shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board Percentage

10b. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue up to an additional 10% of ordinary shares (i.e. 20% in aggregate for 10a and 10b), subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board Percentage

10c. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 10a, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board Percentage