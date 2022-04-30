|
NSI N : Voting results AGM 15 April 2022
|
VOTING RESULTS
|
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF NSI N.V.
|
April 15, 2022 2pm
|
Total number of shares outstanding entitled to vote
|
19.698.207
|
Total number of shares represented
|
12.200.328
|
Percentage of represented issued shares
|
61,94%
Agenda item
-
1. Chairman opens the meeting
-
2. Report of the Management Board on the
2021 financial year
-
3. Report of the Supervisory Board on the
2021 financial year
-
3a. Discussion of the remuneration report for the 2021 financial year and advisory vote Percentage
-
4. Adoption of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year
Percentage
-
5. Dividend policy of NSI
-
6. Declaration of the final dividend for 2021
Percentage
-
7. Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the policy pursued in the 2021 financial year
Percentage
-
8. Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2021 financial year
Percentage
-
9. Update on Benchmark in accordance with the Remuneration Policy for the Management Board
-
10 Authorisations
-
10a. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue ordinary shares up to a maximum of 10% of the outstanding number of shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
Percentage
-
10b. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to issue up to an additional 10% of ordinary shares (i.e. 20% in aggregate for 10a and 10b), subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
Percentage
-
10c. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 10a, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
Percentage
-
10d. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights upon the issuance of ordinary shares issued under 10b, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
Percentage
12.139.112
In favor
10.213.472
83,7% 12.157.154
99,5% 11.876.100
99,6%
97,3% 11.875.502
11.649.011
51,1% 12.029.899
95,5% 6.235.259
98,6% 6.617.451
97,3%
54,2%
Non-votable item Non-votable
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Total
|
Non-
|
votable
|
Non-
|
votable
|
Non-
|
votable
|
1.985.066
|
1.790
|
12.200.328
|
16,3%
|
0,0%
|
100,0%
|
0
|
43.174
|
12.200.328
|
0,0%
|
0,4%
|
100,0%
|
Non-
|
votable
|
59.964
|
1.252
|
12.200.328
|
0,5%
|
0,0%
|
100,0%
|
275.771
|
48.457
|
12.200.328
|
2,3%
|
0,4%
|
100,0%
|
276.369
|
48.457
|
12.200.328
|
2,3%
|
0,4%
|
100,0%
|
5.122
|
12.200.328
|
0,0%
|
100,0%
|
4.972
|
12.200.328
|
0,0%
|
100,0%
|
10.170
|
12.200.328
|
0,1%
|
100,0%
|
9.762
|
12.200.328
|
0,1%
|
100,0%
Note
4,5% 5.960.097
1,3% 5.573.115
546.195
48,9% 160.259
45,7%
|
10e. Proposal to authorise the Management
12.168.507
712
31.109 12.200.328
Board to buy back ordinary shares in the company's own capital, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board
Percentage
99,7%
0,0%
0,3%
100,0%
|
11.
Outlook for 2022
Non-votable
|
12.
Any other business
Non-votable
|
13.
Closing
Non-votable
|
|
|
