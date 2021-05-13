Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NSI N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/12 11:35:22 am
33.45 EUR   -0.89%
06:05aNSI N  : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
05/12NSI N  : Supervisory board changes
PU
05/04AMETEK  : Posts Higher Q1 Results, Acquires NSI-MI Technologies for $230 Million,
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend

05/13/2021 | 06:05am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today NSI has paid out the 2020 final dividend of €1.12 per share. Shareholders representing 31% of the share capital have opted to take up shares at an issue price of €35.84 per ordinary share in lieu of a cash dividend of €1.12 per share.

In total 186,639 new ordinary shares have been created from the share premium reserve. As a result, as per today, NSI N.V. has in total 19,478,054 ordinary shares outstanding. There are no shares held in treasury.

Due to the stock dividend alternative NSI has been able to retain €6.7 million in cash to further invest in the business.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 05:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NSI N.V.
06:05aNSI N  : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
05/12NSI N  : Supervisory board changes
PU
05/04AMETEK  : Posts Higher Q1 Results, Acquires NSI-MI Technologies for $230 Million..
MT
05/03NSI N  : - AGM 21 April 2021 Voting results
PU
04/23NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/22NSI N  : Announcement of scrip issue price for final dividend 2020
PU
04/22NSI N  : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of NSI
PU
04/22NSI N.V.  : Dividends
CO
04/22NSI N.V.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/15RESULTS : Q1 2021 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,9 M 89,3 M 63,5 M
Net income 2021 16,5 M 19,9 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 423 M 511 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 645 M 779 M 554 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 42,00 €
Last Close Price 33,45 €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI N.V.1.98%779
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.54%64 322
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.45%41 858
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.21%26 115
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.13%24 723
SEGRO PLC4.79%16 785