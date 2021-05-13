NSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend

Today NSI has paid out the 2020 final dividend of €1.12 per share. Shareholders representing 31% of the share capital have opted to take up shares at an issue price of €35.84 per ordinary share in lieu of a cash dividend of €1.12 per share.
In total 186,639 new ordinary shares have been created from the share premium reserve. As a result, as per today, NSI N.V. has in total 19,478,054 ordinary shares outstanding. There are no shares held in treasury.
Due to the stock dividend alternative NSI has been able to retain €6.7 million in cash to further invest in the business.
