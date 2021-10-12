Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  NSI N.V.
  News
  Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSI N : proposes Jan Willem de Geus as new chairman

10/12/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Today NSI has announced that it will convene an EGM on November 25th, 2021 for the appointment of Mr. Jan Willem de Geus as a new member and chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The appointment of Mr. de Geus (Dutch, 55) is recommended because of his in-depth knowledge ofcapital markets, investing in real estate, development of real estate and value added services in combination with real estate. As such his expertise covers all important aspects of NSI's business strategy and value creation model.

Mr. de Geus is founder and co-owner of Proprium Capital Partners. Previously he has worked in various international management functions related to real estate investment at Morgan Stanley and at Mn Services NV. For his full Curriculum Vitae please refer to the Explanatory Notes to the EGM agenda.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,9 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
Net income 2021 16,1 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2021 418 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,53%
Capitalization 645 M 746 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,10 €
Average target price 42,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
G. Margreet Haandrikman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSI N.V.0.91%746
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)5.15%67 399
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.16%40 788
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.65%29 321
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.99%26 167
SEGRO PLC26.64%19 692