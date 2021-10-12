NSI N : proposes Jan Willem de Geus as new chairman

Today NSI has announced that it will convene an EGM on November 25th, 2021 for the appointment of Mr. Jan Willem de Geus as a new member and chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The appointment of Mr. de Geus (Dutch, 55) is recommended because of his in-depth knowledge ofcapital markets, investing in real estate, development of real estate and value added services in combination with real estate. As such his expertise covers all important aspects of NSI's business strategy and value creation model.

Mr. de Geus is founder and co-owner of Proprium Capital Partners. Previously he has worked in various international management functions related to real estate investment at Morgan Stanley and at Mn Services NV. For his full Curriculum Vitae please refer to the Explanatory Notes to the EGM agenda.