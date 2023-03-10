NSI N : publishes 2022 Annual Report & Remuneration Report

NSI has published its Annual and Remuneration report for 2022.
Please download the reports in the download section on the right-hand side of this page, including the unofficial website version of the Annual Report as well as the audited financial statements and the auditor's report in the Annual Report ESEF pack (official financial reporting). The online version of the Annual Report can be found here.
Disclaimer
