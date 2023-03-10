Advanced search
NSI N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
NSI publishes preliminary results 2022
PU
Transcript : NSI N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
NSI N : publishes 2022 Annual Report & Remuneration Report

03/10/2023 | 01:14am EST
NSI has published its Annual and Remuneration report for 2022.

Please download the reports in the download section on the right-hand side of this page, including the unofficial website version of the Annual Report as well as the audited financial statements and the auditor's report in the Annual Report ESEF pack (official financial reporting). The online version of the Annual Report can be found here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 69,1 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net income 2022 40,0 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2022 374 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 9,86%
Capitalization 439 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Adriaan Jan Willem de Geus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSI N.V.-5.81%465
EQUINIX, INC.4.25%64 367
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.02%42 630
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.51%30 802
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.92%24 982
W. P. CAREY INC.1.66%16 926