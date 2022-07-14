|
NSI N : publishes 2022 Half Year Results
We are pleased to present our H1 2022 report. The key highlights are:
-
Solid operational performance, with 5% like-for-like gross rental growth, in a challenging economic environment
-
EPRA NTA of €48.34, with capital values up by 0.5% during the H1 period
-
EPRA vacancy rate at 6.6% at H1 2022 (vs 5.9% at H2 2021)
-
EPRA EPS of €0.99 per share; FY 2022 guidance maintained at €2.05-2.10 per share
-
Excellent balance sheet position with LTV at 27.6%
Please find the report and the presentation in the download section on the right-hand side.
|Sales 2022
57,0 M
57,5 M
57,5 M
|Net income 2022
62,8 M
63,4 M
63,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
407 M
411 M
411 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,1x
|Yield 2022
|6,73%
|Capitalization
632 M
638 M
638 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|18,2x
|EV / Sales 2023
|20,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|60
|Free-Float
|90,5%
Duration :
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|32,10 €
|Average target price
|41,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|27,7%