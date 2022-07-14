Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  NSI N.V.
  News
  Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
32.10 EUR   -0.31%
01:04aNSI N : publishes 2022 Half Year Results
PU
07/12NSI N : Analyst call NSI Half Year results 2022
PU
05/26PATRICK DRAHI : UK to run national security checks on Drahi's BT stake
RE
NSI N : publishes 2022 Half Year Results

07/14/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Amsterdam,

14

July

2022

We are pleased to present our H1 2022 report. The key highlights are:

  • Solid operational performance, with 5% like-for-like gross rental growth, in a challenging economic environment
  • EPRA NTA of €48.34, with capital values up by 0.5% during the H1 period
  • EPRA vacancy rate at 6.6% at H1 2022 (vs 5.9% at H2 2021)
  • EPRA EPS of €0.99 per share; FY 2022 guidance maintained at €2.05-2.10 per share
  • Excellent balance sheet position with LTV at 27.6%

Please find the report and the presentation in the download section on the right-hand side.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
