NSI N : publishes 2022 Half Year Results

We are pleased to present our H1 2022 report. The key highlights are:

Solid operational performance, with 5% like-for-like gross rental growth, in a challenging economic environment

EPRA NTA of €48.34, with capital values up by 0.5% during the H1 period

EPRA vacancy rate at 6.6% at H1 2022 (vs 5.9% at H2 2021)

EPRA EPS of €0.99 per share; FY 2022 guidance maintained at €2.05-2.10 per share

Excellent balance sheet position with LTV at 27.6%



Please find the report and the presentation in the download section on the right-hand side.