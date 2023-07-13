We are pleased to present our H1 2023 report. The key highlights are:

Challenging operating environment due to simultaneous impact of WFH, interest rates and sustainability costs

H1 capital value decline of 9.1% results in EPRA NAV of € 38.2 per June 2023

H1 EPRA EPS of € 1.02, underpinned by 4.7% net rental growth (7.3% gross)

EPRA vacancy rate at 7.3% at H1 2023, up 0.6% over the quarter

Interim dividend set at € 0.75; new dividend policy to be proposed

Strategic review: interim update

Please find the report and the presentation in the download section on the right-hand side.