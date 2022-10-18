NSI N : receives 5-star GRESB rating and EPRA sBPR Gold award in 2022

NSI's sustainability strategy is articulated around three pillars: Energy and Carbon, Future Proof Buildings and Health and Wellbeing. More recently, we have committed to publishing our multi-year roadmap to decarbonising our portfolio to Paris-proof, and we are on track to meet that with our 2022 year-end preliminary results.

Bernd Stahli CEO of NSI: "At NSI we continue to focus on location, services and sustainability. As stakeholders become ever more discerning, achieving top sustainability credentials is as important as having the right locations and services, if not more important. To ensure our long term success as a business, we are committed to leading the wider industry with a strong focus on decarbonisation and well-being.