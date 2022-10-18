Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. NSI N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSI   NL0012365084

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
24.10 EUR   +2.99%
01:13aNsi N : receives 5-star GRESB rating and EPRA sBPR Gold award in 2022
PU
10/13Nsi N.v., - Nsi Results : Q3 2022
PU
09/21Nsi N : response to Budget Day announcement on FBI regime
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSI N : receives 5-star GRESB rating and EPRA sBPR Gold award in 2022

10/18/2022 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NSI's sustainability strategy is articulated around three pillars: Energy and Carbon, Future Proof Buildings and Health and Wellbeing. More recently, we have committed to publishing our multi-year roadmap to decarbonising our portfolio to Paris-proof, and we are on track to meet that with our 2022 year-end preliminary results.

Bernd Stahli CEO of NSI: "At NSI we continue to focus on location, services and sustainability. As stakeholders become ever more discerning, achieving top sustainability credentials is as important as having the right locations and services, if not more important. To ensure our long term success as a business, we are committed to leading the wider industry with a strong focus on decarbonisation and well-being.

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NSI N.V.
01:13aNsi N : receives 5-star GRESB rating and EPRA sBPR Gold award in 2022
PU
10/13Nsi N.v., - Nsi Results : Q3 2022
PU
09/21Nsi N : response to Budget Day announcement on FBI regime
PU
08/04Nsi N : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
08/04NSI N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
07/20NSI N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
07/19NSI N.V. : Half-year report
CO
07/18NSI N.V. : Corporate officers' Statement : transactions in the company's secur..
CO
07/18NSI N.V. : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
07/15NSI N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,3 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net income 2022 55,6 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net Debt 2022 374 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 8,96%
Capitalization 483 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,10 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Adriaan Jan Willem de Geus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSI N.V.-31.14%474
EQUINIX, INC.-40.25%46 028
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.42%34 300
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-48.64%26 108
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-41.00%21 465
W. P. CAREY INC.-16.56%13 207