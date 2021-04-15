Log in
NSI N.V.

NSI N.V.

(NSI)
  Report
04/14 11:35:06 am
34.6 EUR   +1.76%
06:05a Q1 2021 Trading Update
PU
03/29NSI N  : Policy regarding the virtual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/22NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC  : Interim -6-
DJ
RESULTS: Q1 2021 Trading Update

04/15/2021 | 06:05am BST
We are pleased to present our Q1 2021 trading update. Here are the higlights of the last three months:

- Acquisition of two office assets in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam for €79.8m, at an attractive 5.8% gross yield

- Continued asset rotation further strengthens overall investment portfolio, Amsterdam now 55% of assets

- Rent collection for Q1 2021 at 97.8%; Office/HNK rent collection at 99.6%

- EPRA vacancy rate 7.8%; 6.1% excluding strategic vacancy

- EPRA EPS €0.47 per share, down €0.07 vs 20Q1; Guidance remains €2.25 - €2.35 for full year 2021

- LTV at 33.0%, vs 29.2% at December 2020

Disclaimer

NSI NV published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 05:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,1 M 87,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2021 17,6 M 21,1 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 667 M 799 M 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart NSI N.V.
Duration : Period :
NSI N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSI N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 42,00 €
Last Close Price 34,60 €
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernd A. Stahli Chief Executive Director
Alianne A. de Jong Chief Financial Officer
Luurt A. S. van der Ploeg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harm M. M. Meijer Member-Supervisory Board
Karin M. Koks-van der Sluijs Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSI N.V.5.49%799
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.19%63 017
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.79%41 097
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.98%24 885
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.16%24 651
SEGRO PLC3.42%16 038
