RESULTS: Q1 2021 Trading Update

We are pleased to present our Q1 2021 trading update. Here are the higlights of the last three months:

- Acquisition of two office assets in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam for €79.8m, at an attractive 5.8% gross yield

- Continued asset rotation further strengthens overall investment portfolio, Amsterdam now 55% of assets

- Rent collection for Q1 2021 at 97.8%; Office/HNK rent collection at 99.6%

- EPRA vacancy rate 7.8%; 6.1% excluding strategic vacancy

- EPRA EPS €0.47 per share, down €0.07 vs 20Q1; Guidance remains €2.25 - €2.35 for full year 2021

- LTV at 33.0%, vs 29.2% at December 2020