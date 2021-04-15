RESULTS: Q1 2021 Trading Update

We are pleased to present our Q1 2021 trading update. Here are the higlights of the last three months:
- Acquisition of two office assets in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam for €79.8m, at an attractive 5.8% gross yield
- Continued asset rotation further strengthens overall investment portfolio, Amsterdam now 55% of assets
- Rent collection for Q1 2021 at 97.8%; Office/HNK rent collection at 99.6%
- EPRA vacancy rate 7.8%; 6.1% excluding strategic vacancy
- EPRA EPS €0.47 per share, down €0.07 vs 20Q1; Guidance remains €2.25 - €2.35 for full year 2021
- LTV at 33.0%, vs 29.2% at December 2020
