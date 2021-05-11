Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  NSJ Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    NSJ   CA62973P1071

NSJ GOLD CORP.

(NSJ)
Summary 
Summary

NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Claim Block Expanded at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

05/11/2021 | 09:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) -  NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces the expansion of the Company's claim position at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA. The new block of 20 unpatented lode claims totaling 162 hectares or 400 acres is contiguous with the original block of claims and includes ground covered by alluvium. This thin cover conceals any mineral potential in the area.

To the southeast of the new claim block, structures containing copper oxides can be seen trending northwest. Several shafts and prospect pits indicate strong interest by previous prospectors. To date, all major mineralized structures at the project have trended northwest. It is therefore believed some of these outcropping structures, may continue under the alluvial cover onto the newly staked lands.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

WWW.NSJGOLD.COM

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83521


© Newsfilecorp 2021
