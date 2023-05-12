May 12, 2023

NSK Announces the Execution of a Joint Venture Agreement Accompanying Changes in a

Consolidated Subsidiary and a Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)

Tokyo, May 12, 2023 - NSK Ltd. (TSE: 6471, herein after referred to as "NSK") has today entered into a joint venture agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement") with Japan Industrial Solutions III Investment Limited Partnership ("JIS"). It is agreed i) NSK Steering & Control, Inc. ("NS&C"), a consolidated subsidiary which controls NSK's global steering business, will issue class shares equivalent to 50.1% of voting rights of NS&C by way of third-party allotment ("Third-Party Allotment") to JIS, ii) NS&C will distribute special dividend to NSK prior to the Third-Party Allotment (the series of transactions including such share issuance and distribution of special dividend are hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction") and iii) JIS and NSK will jointly operate NS&C. As a result of the Transaction, NS&C and NSK Steering Systems Co., Ltd. ("NSS"), a subsidiary of NS&C and a specified subsidiary /sub-subsidiary of NSK, will become equity-method affiliated companies.

1. Background and Purpose

The automotive industry is currently facing major transformation. In addition, supply chain disruptions triggered by Covid-19 outbreak, semiconductor shortages, geopolitical risks including the Ukraine situation, and global inflation have added to the increasingly challenging business environment. In this environment, as announced in the Mid-Term Management Plan 2026 ("MTP2026") dated May 13, 2022, NSK has initiated business structural reforms to enhance the automotive steering business; and at the same time, NSK has been pursuing alliance discussions with external partners. As a result, NSK has decided today to enter into the Joint Venture Agreement with JIS regarding NS&C.

JIS has extensive experience and expertise in investing and providing managerial support in a wide range of industries, including the automotive industry, and possesses knowledge and network of information based on its track record and experience. NSK has come to a conclusion that inviting JIS as the partner to the steering business is important amid an increasingly uncertain business environment, with an aim to further progress with measures to improve the steering business as quickly as possible. Specifically, NSK will work with JIS to consider a variety of measures, including the following.