  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NSK Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6471   JP3720800006

NSK LTD

(6471)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
776.00 JPY   -0.26%
05:13aNsk : Announces the Execution of a Joint Venture Agreement Accompanying Changes in a Consolidated Subsidiary and a Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)
PU
05:13aNsk : Notice Regarding Termination of Steering Joint Venture Discussions
PU
03:19aThyssenkrupp, NSK joint venture talks terminated
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NSK : Announces the Execution of a Joint Venture Agreement Accompanying Changes in a Consolidated Subsidiary and a Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
May 12, 2023

NSK Announces the Execution of a Joint Venture Agreement Accompanying Changes in a

Consolidated Subsidiary and a Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)

Tokyo, May 12, 2023 - NSK Ltd. (TSE: 6471, herein after referred to as "NSK") has today entered into a joint venture agreement ("Joint Venture Agreement") with Japan Industrial Solutions III Investment Limited Partnership ("JIS"). It is agreed i) NSK Steering & Control, Inc. ("NS&C"), a consolidated subsidiary which controls NSK's global steering business, will issue class shares equivalent to 50.1% of voting rights of NS&C by way of third-party allotment ("Third-Party Allotment") to JIS, ii) NS&C will distribute special dividend to NSK prior to the Third-Party Allotment (the series of transactions including such share issuance and distribution of special dividend are hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction") and iii) JIS and NSK will jointly operate NS&C. As a result of the Transaction, NS&C and NSK Steering Systems Co., Ltd. ("NSS"), a subsidiary of NS&C and a specified subsidiary /sub-subsidiary of NSK, will become equity-method affiliated companies.

1. Background and Purpose

The automotive industry is currently facing major transformation. In addition, supply chain disruptions triggered by Covid-19 outbreak, semiconductor shortages, geopolitical risks including the Ukraine situation, and global inflation have added to the increasingly challenging business environment. In this environment, as announced in the Mid-Term Management Plan 2026 ("MTP2026") dated May 13, 2022, NSK has initiated business structural reforms to enhance the automotive steering business; and at the same time, NSK has been pursuing alliance discussions with external partners. As a result, NSK has decided today to enter into the Joint Venture Agreement with JIS regarding NS&C.

JIS has extensive experience and expertise in investing and providing managerial support in a wide range of industries, including the automotive industry, and possesses knowledge and network of information based on its track record and experience. NSK has come to a conclusion that inviting JIS as the partner to the steering business is important amid an increasingly uncertain business environment, with an aim to further progress with measures to improve the steering business as quickly as possible. Specifically, NSK will work with JIS to consider a variety of measures, including the following.

  • Further structural reforms to improve profitability
  • Promote independent operation (review governance structure and processes)
  • Explore opportunities for alliances with strategic partners
  • Strengthen monitoring system

2. Outline of the Joint Venture Agreement

NS&C will issue 10,041 class shares by way of third-party allotment, all of which will be subscribed by JIS for 20 billion yen. Prior to the Third-Party Allotment, NS&C plans to distribute special dividend to NSK. As a result of the Transaction, the ownership structure of voting rights NS&C will be as follows. NSK currently plans to implement the aforementioned structure, however, in an event that the structure of the Transaction has a significant impact on NSK's financial results due to material changes in external environment, NSK may choose to take the alternative scheme where NSK will subscribe the class shares issued by NS&C and transfer all of which to JIS, after obtaining the consent from JIS. (The shareholder composition and shareholding ratios will remain unchanged in the event of a change in scheme)

NSK

100.0%

NS&C

100.0%

NSS

NSK

JIS

49.9% 50.1%

NS&C

100.0%

NSS

As a result of this transaction, NS&C will become an affiliate of NSK accounted by equity method. NSK will continue to support NS&C's sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value as a shareholder. In addition, NSK may acquire the class shares subscribed by JIS in case certain conditions are fulfilled.

3. Outline of the relevant Subsidiary/Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)

(1) Outline of the relevant Subsidiary

(1)

Company name

NSK Steering & Control, Inc.

(2)

Head office

1-6-3 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Narihito Otake

Representative Director and President

(4)

Description of business

Sales, research, and development of automotive steering products.

Manufacturing, sales, research, and development of automotive

electronic components and software.

(5)

Capital

200 million yen

(As of May 12, 2023)

(6)

Date established

September 30, 2010

(7)

Major shareholders

NSK Ltd. 100%

and ownership

(as of May 12, 2023)

(8)

Relationship between

Capital

NSK owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this

NSK and the

relationship

subsidiary.

subsidiary

Personal

NSK's executive officers serve as directors of the

relationship

subsidiary.

Business

The subsidiary manufactures and sells products to

relations

NSK and NSK supplies parts and services to the

subsidiary.

Related

The subsidiary is a consolidated subsidiary of NSK

Party Status

and falls under the category of a related party.

(9)

Actual results of the

Net sales

4,100 million yen*

subsidiary for the fiscal

year ended March 31,

2022

*The figures are the financial position and operating results before NS&C took over the steering business from NSK on April 1, 2023.

(2) Outline of the relevant Specified Subsidiary (Sub-subsidiary)

(1)

Company name

NSK Steering Systems Co.

(2)

Head office

1-6-3 Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Katsumi Kobayashi

Representative Director and President

(4)

Description of business

Manufacturing of automotive components

(5)

Capital

7,500 million yen (As of May 12, 2023)

(6)

Date established

February 21, 2001

(7)

Major shareholders

NSK Steering & Control, Inc. 100%.(As of May 12, 2023)

and ownership

(8)

Relationship between

Capital

NSK indirectly owns 100% of the outstanding

NSK and the

relationship

shares of this subsidiary.

subsidiary

Personal

NSK's executive officers serve as directors of the

relationship

subsidiary.

Business

NSK sells the products manufactured by the

relations

subsidiary and provides services to the subsidiary.

Related

The subsidiary is a consolidated subsidiary of NSK

Party Status

and falls under the category of a related party.

  1. Financial position and operating results of the subsidiary for the past three years (million JPY)

Fiscal year end

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net assets

16,549

15,431

14,087

Total assets

30,458

31,028

29,021

Net assets per share

110,329.32 yen

102,878.67 yen

93,915.98 yen

Net sales

48,792

42,031

47,106

Operating income

695

-881

-1,290

Ordinary income

639

-940

-1,331

Net income Attributable to

434

-682

-1,344

Owners of the Parent

Net income per share

2,899.21 yen

-4,550.65 yen

-8,962.69 yen

Dividend per share

2,900.00 yen

4. Overview of the Underwriters of the Class Shares

(1)

Company name

Japan Industrial Solutions III Investment Limited Partnership

(2)

Head office

2-2-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Grounds, etc. for

Limited Partnership Act for Investment

incorporation

(4)

Purpose of formation

Acquisition, etc. of securities

(5)

Partnership

September 30, 2021

formation date

(6)

Overview of limited

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

liability partners

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

(7)

Outline of operating

Name

Japan Industrial Solutions, Inc.

partner (Unlimited

Location

2-2-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

liability partner)

(General Partner)

Name and title

Yuichi Hiromoto

of

President & CEO

representative

Description of

Investment business etc.

business

Capital stock

100 million yen

(8)

Relationship of NSK

Relationship

There is no capital, personal, or transactional

with the said fund

between NSK

relationships between NSK and the said fund

and the operating

and the said

partner

fund

Relationship

There is no capital, personal, or transactional

between NSK

relationships between NSK and the operating

and the

partner

operating

partner

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
