Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NSK Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6471   JP3720800006

NSK LTD

(6471)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-28 am EST
699.00 JPY   +1.01%
06:43aNsk : and Cyfuse Collaborating to Develop New Technologies for Regenerative Medicine
PU
11/04Transcript : NSK Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
10/03NSK service robot technology supports frontline healthcare
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NSK : and Cyfuse Collaborating to Develop New Technologies for Regenerative Medicine

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NSK and Cyfuse Biomedical have agreed to collaborate in the development of new technologies for regenerative medicine and cellular therapy products. NSK will draw on its strength in mechatronic and precision positioning technologies to contribute to advanced solutions in this emerging field.

In recent years, NSK has been promoting "NSK Vision 2026: Setting the Future in Motion" which describes a ten-year vision based on NSK's corporate philosophy rooted in Motion & Control™. NSK aims to contribute to society through the co-creation of value that meets the expectations of the world in tandem with the further development of NSK businesses.

NSK, a leader in mechatronics and precision positioning technologies, will contribute to the development of solutions for "3D cellular products" by Cyfuse. Cyfuse has been developing 3D cellular products for regenerative medicine such as nerve conduits, artificial blood vessels, and bone and cartilage, utilizing its proprietary bio 3D printer technology that enables the creation of advanced cell structures. As Cyfuse aims to bring innovative treatment options using 3D cell products to society as quickly as possible, NSK and Cyfuse will collaborate to commercialize innovative solutions in this field. The synergies between the two companies will accelerate the practical application and advancement of regenerative medicine.

NSK will continue to contribute to a safe and smooth society through its Motion & Control technology.

Cyfuse ( https://en.cyfusebio.com/ ) manufactures bio 3D printers that automate and incorporate a unique fundamental technology (bio 3D printing) to create 3D tissue using only cells, without using artificial scaffold material. The company develops and markets the Regenova®*96+ and S-PIKE® bio 3D printers, which automate the production of bio 3D printing, and also performs contract manufacturing of 3D cell products utilizing this technology. For more information on Cyfuse's business, fundamental technology, 3D cellular product development, bio 3D printers, etc., please visit our video site "CYCHANNEL" ( https://www.cyfusebio.com/cychannel/ ).

Attachments

Disclaimer

NSK Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NSK LTD
06:43aNsk : and Cyfuse Collaborating to Develop New Technologies for Regenerative Medicine
PU
11/04Transcript : NSK Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
10/03NSK service robot technology supports frontline healthcare
AQ
09/29NSK LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20Benefits of NSK NH series linear guides clearly visible in glass machining application
AQ
09/16Double accolade for NSK at Toyota supplier awards
AQ
09/05NSK bearing developments help to maximise the performance and energy efficiency of indu..
AQ
08/29New NSK bearings deliver long service life for steelmakers
AQ
08/02NSK trains production staff using VR technology
AQ
07/29NSK LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 971 B 7 281 M 7 281 M
Net income 2023 26 711 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2023 207 B 1 550 M 1 550 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,34%
Capitalization 355 B 2 661 M 2 661 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 30 577
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart NSK LTD
Duration : Period :
NSK Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSK LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 692,00 JPY
Average target price 804,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saimon Nogami Deputy General Manager-Industrial Machinery
Toshihiro Uchiyama Chairman
Nobuo Goto GM-Technology & Development, Head-Technology
Ichii Akitoshi Director & Head-Administration
Yoshitaka Fujita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSK LTD-6.23%2 661
DENSO CORPORATION-30.12%37 374
APTIV PLC-44.53%24 792
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.36%15 949
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.49%15 287
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-24.65%12 770