    9739   JP3712500002

NSW INC.

(9739)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-25 pm EDT
2319.00 JPY   +1.27%
Australian police seize record $1.1 billion of crystal meth

08/25/2022 | 11:05pm EDT
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Friday it had seized some A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of crystal meth, also known as 'ice', concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers, in what it said was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.

More than 1,800 kg of methylamphetamine was found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement.

Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine was found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday, after about 750 kg of ice was confiscated last week.

"The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering," NSW Detective Chief Superintendent John Watson said during a media briefing.

All shipments originated in the Middle East region with the consignment details of both drug seizures identical, Watson said. No charges have been made in relation to the latest seizure but police had arrested three men over the drugs found last week.

Methylamphetamine, commonly referred to as methamphetamine or by its street name of ice or crystal meth, is one of the most potent varieties of the amphetamine drug. The name 'ice' became popular due to its white little 'crystals' and glass-like appearance.

In a separate incident, NSW police said they had charged four people after finding about A$155 million worth of crystal meth and cocaine hidden behind the headlights of a vintage Bentley car shipped from Canada.

($1 = 1.4358 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


Financials
Sales 2022 43 452 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2022 3 469 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net cash 2022 15 176 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 34 120 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 337
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart NSW INC.
Duration : Period :
NSW Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shoji Tada Director
Noriyuki Abe Managing Executive Officer & GM-Product Solutions
Mikio Koyano Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Masui Independent Outside Director
Naoko Ishii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSW INC.-0.61%249
ACCENTURE PLC-25.28%193 724
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.92%149 326
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.72%106 431
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.55%80 848
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.06%50 731