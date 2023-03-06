Advanced search
    9739   JP3712500002

NSW INC.

(9739)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-06 am EST
2136.00 JPY   +0.28%
Sydney swelters through autumn heatwave, bushfire threat looms

03/06/2023 | 12:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Heat haze can be seen in a paddock near the town of Come-by-Chance, north-west of Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Parts of Australia's east including Sydney recorded their hottest day in more than two years on Monday with temperatures hitting more than 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), raising the risk of bushfires.

Firefighters are working to contain nearly 40 bushfires across New South Wales, the home state of one-third of Australians, with crews on the ground supported by aircraft.

One fire near Mudgee, more than 250 kms (155 miles) northwest of Sydney, is at emergency warning level. Emergency crews urged residents there to seek shelter as it was too late to leave.

Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat.

"If a fire does start, it's going to be burning under those difficult conditions ... (it's) harder for our firefighters to get around them, and fire can spread very quickly, particularly in grassland," Angela Burford, operational officer at the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Dry thunderstorms are also possible across eastern NSW, leading to conditions that could see lightning ignite new fires, the Bureau of Meteorology said. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday.

Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.

Australia's east coast has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon - typically associated with increased rainfall - over the last two years, which brought record rains and widespread flooding. In 2022, Sydney recorded its highest annual rainfall since records began in 1858.

But the weather bureau last week said its climate models suggest La Nina was "likely near its end" and neutral conditions, which is neither La Nina or its opposite El Nino, were likely to prevail through the southern hemisphere autumn.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Stephen Coates)

By Renju Jose


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 43 452 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 3 469 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net cash 2022 15 176 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 31 736 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 337
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart NSW INC.
Duration : Period :
NSW Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shoji Tada Director
Noriyuki Abe Managing Executive Officer & GM-Product Solutions
Mikio Koyano Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Masui Independent Outside Director
Naoko Ishii Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NSW INC.4.87%233
ACCENTURE PLC0.88%169 526
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.62%149 588
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.99%117 597
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.91%93 126
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.92%74 486