Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Max Cunningham as Managing Director and CEO.Chair, Mr Tim Hart said: "A comprehensive search conducted by the Company over many months and with the support of major shareholders identified Max as the ideal person with the combination of industry experience, capabilities and attributes to lead the NSX into a new phase of growth. Max is a trusted, respected and highly experienced executive in the listings and financial markets industry.Max has been the CEO of FXC and prior to that was Group Executive - Listings at ASX from 2013 to 2022. He was also Head of Equity Capital Markets at Goldman Sachs from 2008 to 2012. Prior to that he had leadership roles with Goldman Sachs in New York and Macquarie Bank in London.Max's main initial responsibilities will be to drive business growth in NSX both in new listings development and other business opportunities identified by Max as part of his role. Of most importance is Max's prior extensive experience and management of the listings function at ASX and broader Capital Markets expertise which will enable NSX to achieve one of the strategic pillars of its strategy.On behalf of the Board we are excited to welcome Max to the NSX Group."Mr Cunningham said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the NSX Group. NSX has challenges to provide a viable alternative to a strong incumbent and compete for new listings however with those challenges come great opportunities to provide both better service and more transparent regulatory outcomes and accountability for both listed companies and investors. This will be my initial focus in the short term but I also expect to raise additional business opportunities and strategies for consideration by the Board."Mr Cunningham's commencement date will be 3rd June 2024, noting that his employment is subject to a regulatory no-objection from ASIC.Acting CEO and Managing Director Mr Tod McGrouther, will remain as a non-executive director. The Board wishes to thank Mr McGrouther for his efforts and services to the Company during his time in the role.Mr Cunninham's biography and a summary of the material terms of his employment agreement is included as an annexure* to this announcement.*To view the Annexure, please visit:





