NSX Ltd AGM Presentation Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NSX Ltd's (ASX:NSX) focus is to provide venture and emerging companies with access to capital, whilst protecting investors, in a regulated, orderly, fair and transparent market. In parallel, we are targeting digitization and trading of real world assets, alongside fungible and non-fungible digital assets.



Australia's dependence on (a diminishing number of) Reverse Take Overs (RTO) demonstrates the need for a market that can accommodate venture and emerging companies from diverse sectors, including high tech, agriculture, mining and fintech.



Securitisation of digitised real world assets is a significant emerging product class. Technology will allow the NSXA to specialize in fractional ownership trading of these digital products based.



