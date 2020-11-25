Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  NSX Limited    NSX   AU000000NSX0

NSX LIMITED

(NSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.325 AUD   -4.41%
05:30pNSX Ltd AGM Presentation Slides
AW
05:28pNSX LTD (ASX : NSX) AGM Presentation Slides
AQ
11/22NSX Ltd Trade Acceptance Service - Live
AW
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NSX Ltd AGM Presentation Slides

11/25/2020 | 10:30pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AGM Presentation Slides

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NSX Ltd's (ASX:NSX) focus is to provide venture and emerging companies with access to capital, whilst protecting investors, in a regulated, orderly, fair and transparent market. In parallel, we are targeting digitization and trading of real world assets, alongside fungible and non-fungible digital assets.

Australia's dependence on (a diminishing number of) Reverse Take Overs (RTO) demonstrates the need for a market that can accommodate venture and emerging companies from diverse sectors, including high tech, agriculture, mining and fintech.

Securitisation of digitised real world assets is a significant emerging product class. Technology will allow the NSXA to specialize in fractional ownership trading of these digital products based.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y285TW4D



About NSX Ltd:

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.



Source:
NSX Ltd



Contact:

NSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
All news about NSX LIMITED
05:30pNSX Ltd AGM Presentation Slides
AW
05:28pNSX LTD (ASX : NSX) AGM Presentation Slides
AQ
11/22NSX Ltd Trade Acceptance Service - Live
AW
11/22NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service - Live
AQ
10/26NSX Ltd Trade Acceptance Service Go Live | Monday 23 November 2020
AW
10/26NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service Go Live | Monday 23 November 2020
AQ
10/26NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken
AQ
10/26NSX Ltd Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken
AW
10/20NSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service NSXA Go-Live Date 23 November
AQ
10/20NSX Ltd Trade Acceptance Service NSXA Go-Live Date 23 November
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,30 M 0,95 M 0,71 M
Net income 2020 -4,47 M -3,29 M -2,46 M
Net cash 2020 2,02 M 1,49 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,6 M 61,5 M 46,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,2x
EV / Sales 2020 16,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart NSX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NSX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NSX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nickolas John Karantzis Managing Director & Director
Timothy Hart Chairman
Greg Fitzpatrick Head-Market Operations
Zoran Grujic Head-Finance
Yemi Oluwi Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NSX LIMITED91.18%64
CME GROUP INC.-13.72%62 170
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.29.48%12 692
ASX LIMITED-1.40%10 999
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.24.32%10 842
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS30.85%4 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ