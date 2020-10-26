Log in
NSX Limited    NSX   AU000000NSX0

NSX LIMITED

(NSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/23
0.155 AUD   -6.06%
02:12aNSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Trade Acceptance Service Go Live | Monday 23 November 2020
AQ
01:50aNSX LTD (ASX : NSX) Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken
AQ
01:50aNSX Ltd Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken
AW
NSX Ltd Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken

10/26/2020 | 01:50am EDT
Director Appointment - Dr Michael Aitken

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) announces that the Board has appointed Dr Michael Aitken, AM as a non-executive director effective 26 October 2020 It is expected that Dr Aitken will also join as a non-executive director of NSX's wholly owned subsidiary, the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited ("NSXA") once the required procedures are complete in accordance with NSXA's Australian Market Licence and NSXA has received ASIC's no-objection to the appointment.

Dr Aitken has had a long and distinguished career at the nexus of building businesses as part of introducing postgraduate students to entrepreneurial endeavour predominately in financial markets. Much of this work was conducted under the auspices of Capital Markets Cooperative Research Centre - CMCRC. He is currently the Chief Scientist of the Rozetta Institute (formerly CMCRC).

Early in his career, he designed courses and computer programs to support the curriculum for fourth year honours and PhD programs. Along with "Trading and Dealing in Securities Markets" and "Broking and Market-Making", he designed "REPLAY", a program that enables the dynamics of any automated security market to be replayed in its entirety, providing access to the working dynamics of securities markets for research and training purposes. Dr Aitken also designed the software program "SPREAD", which is a time-series visualisation of stock market trading behaviour. Both programs became part of SMARTS, the world-leading software for market surveillance which he designed and sold to NASDAQ in 2010. NSXA operates SMARTS as part of its surveillance operations sourced from NASDAQ. Dr Aitken is a well respected expert witness in cases involving insider trading, market manipulation having worked on cases in the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, the UAE and Australia. He holds a PhD from the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales in security market design. He has won numerous awards including the Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation in Science in 2014 for his work on SMARTS.

Mr Tim Hart, Chair of NSX Limited stated "I am delighted that Dr Aitken has accepted our invitation to join the Board of NSX Limited as an Independent Non Executive Director. Mike has a wealth of experience in the science and surveillance of markets and exchanges, innovation and commercialisation, as well as a long and distinguished career in academia.

The addition of this experience is another major step forward in improving the governance and independence of NSX Limited, as we advance our technical capability and drive towards profitability.

I look forward to Mike making a significant contribution to the Board and the Company."



About NSX Ltd:

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.



Source:
NSX Ltd



Contact:

NSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

