    5HC   SG1S32927257

NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(5HC)
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s)

09/02/2021 | 05:52am EDT
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange') and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay #10-00 Income at Raffles Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Ntegrator International Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 -2,77 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net Debt 2020 6,93 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 52,8%
Technical analysis trends NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joo Whut Chang Managing Director
Meng Siew Han Executive Chairman
Kwok Kuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Tung Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Jia Lin Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.20.00%11
ACCENTURE PLC29.36%213 425
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.27%191 929
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.49%125 790
INFOSYS LIMITED35.89%99 187
SNOWFLAKE INC.8.16%90 127