    5HC   SG1S32927257

NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(5HC)
General Announcement::CORRIGENDUM TO THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 12 OCTOBER 2021

10/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Ntegrator International Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 199904281D)

CORRIGENDUM TO THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 12 OCTOBER 2021

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 12 October 2021 relating to the proposed acquisition of Golden Ultra Limited (the "Announcement").

The Board wishes to highlight that the following corrections should be made to the Announcement.

Proposed Acquisition

The Board refers to paragraph 2 of the Announcement and wishes to clarify that due to an inadvertent typographical error, the number of shares in Golden Ultra Limited acquired by the Company as indicated in the Announcement was incorrect.

Paragraph 2 of the Announcement should be corrected as follows:

The Company has on 12 October 2021 entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Mr Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen ("Mr Heilesen" or the "Vendor") in relation to, inter alia, the acquisition of 55550shares (the "Sale Shares") in the Target (as defined below), representing 55% of the issued share capital of the Target (the "Proposed Acquisition").

Corporate Information

The Board refers to paragraph 7 of the Announcement and wishes to clarify that due to an inadvertent typographical error, the amount of issued capital and the number of shares in the capital of Golden Ultra Limited as indicated in the Announcement was incorrect.

Paragraph 7 of the Announcement should be corrected as follows:

Golden Ultra Limited is a private company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 2 July 2021 and has an issued capital of US$100US$1,000comprising 1001,000shares as at the date of this announcement. Golden Ultra Limited is an investment holding company.

Save for the amendments above, all other details set out in the Announcement remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Ntegrator International Ltd.

Leung Kwok Kuen Jacob

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

12 October 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay #10-00 Income at Raffles Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Ntegrator International Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
