REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

The results of the poll on each of the ordinary resolutions put to vote at the EGM are set out below for information:

The Board of Directors of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), all resolutions relating to the matters as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 30 November 2021 were passed by way of poll at the EGM of the Company held on 15 December 2021.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 30 November 2021 ("the "CIRCULAR") in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Diversification into the New Businesses, the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme, the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Change of Auditors.

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

Pursuant to Rule 858 of the Catalist Rules, shareholders who are eligible to participate in the scheme must abstain from voting on any resolution relating to the scheme (other than a resolution relating to the participation of, or grant of options to, directors and employees of the issuer's parent company and its subsidiaries).

The following persons (including directors and such employees of the Group, as the case may be) who are eligible to participate in the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme have abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolutions relating to the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme at the EGM, and have also refrained from voting at the EGM in respect of the Ordinary Resolutions relating to the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme:

Names of parties who are required to abstain from

voting and who have abstained from voting on OrdinaryNumber of Shares Held Resolution 2

Mission Well Limited(1) 120,142,900

Note:

Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen who is the executive director of the Company, is the sole shareholder and director of Mission Well Limited and is deemed interested in 120,142,900 Shares.

Employees of the Company (including Mr Han Meng Siew) who hold in aggregate, 54,485,252 shares of the Company, representing 3.82% of issued share capital of the Company, who are required to abstain from voting and have abstained from voting for Ordinary Resolution 2, and did not vote in the EGM.

Names of parties who are required to abstain from

voting and who have abstained from voting on OrdinaryNumber of Shares Held Resolution 3

Mission Well Limited(1) 120,142,900

Note:

Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen who is the executive director of the Company, is the sole shareholder and director of Mission Well Limited and is deemed interested in 120,142,900 Shares.

Employees of the Company (including Mr Han Meng Siew) who hold in aggregate, 54,485,252 shares of the Company, representing 3.82% of issued share capital of the Company, who are required to abstain from voting and have abstained from voting for Ordinary Resolution 3, and did not vote in the EGM.

Accordingly, all shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme have abstained from voting on all resolutions relating to the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme which were tabled as Ordinary Resolution 2 and Ordinary Resolution 3 at the EGM.

Scrutineer

Complete Corporate Services Pte Ltd was appointed as the scrutineer for the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Ntegrator International Ltd.

Leung Kwok Kuen Jacob

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

15 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay #10-00 Income at Raffles Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Page | 2