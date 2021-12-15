Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Ntegrator International Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5HC   SG1S32927257

NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(5HC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ntegrator International Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904281D)

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 30 November 2021 ("the "CIRCULAR") in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Diversification into the New Businesses, the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme, the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Change of Auditors.

The Board of Directors of Ntegrator International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), all resolutions relating to the matters as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 30 November 2021 were passed by way of poll at the EGM of the Company held on 15 December 2021.

The results of the poll on each of the ordinary resolutions put to vote at the EGM are set out below for information:

For

Against

Abstain

Total number

As a

As a

of shares

percentage of

percentage of

represented

total number

total number

by votes for

of votes for

of votes for

Resolution

and against

and against

and against

Number of

number and

the relevant

Number of

the resolution

Number of

the resolution

shares

details

resolution

shares

(%)

shares

(%)

Resolution 1

257,686,500

253,686,500

98.45%

4,000,000

1.55%

0

The Proposed

Diversification into

the New

Businesses

Resolution 2

137,543,600

133,543,600

97.09%

4,000,000

2.91%

120,142,900

The Proposed

Adoption of the

Ntegrator

Employee Share

Option Scheme

Resolution 3

137,543,600

133,543,600

97.09%

4,000,000

2.91%

120,142,900

The Proposed

Grant of Options

at a Discount

Under the

Ntegrator

Employee Share

Option Scheme

Resolution 4

257,686,500

253,686,500

98.45%

4,000,000

1.55%

0

The Proposed

Change of

Auditors

Page | 1

Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

Pursuant to Rule 858 of the Catalist Rules, shareholders who are eligible to participate in the scheme must abstain from voting on any resolution relating to the scheme (other than a resolution relating to the participation of, or grant of options to, directors and employees of the issuer's parent company and its subsidiaries).

The following persons (including directors and such employees of the Group, as the case may be) who are eligible to participate in the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme have abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolutions relating to the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme at the EGM, and have also refrained from voting at the EGM in respect of the Ordinary Resolutions relating to the Proposed Adoption of the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme and the Proposed Grant of Options at a Discount Under the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme:

Names of parties who are required to abstain from

voting and who have abstained from voting on OrdinaryNumber of Shares Held Resolution 2

Mission Well Limited(1)

120,142,900

Note:

  1. Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen who is the executive director of the Company, is the sole shareholder and director of Mission Well Limited and is deemed interested in 120,142,900 Shares.

Employees of the Company (including Mr Han Meng Siew) who hold in aggregate, 54,485,252 shares of the Company, representing 3.82% of issued share capital of the Company, who are required to abstain from voting and have abstained from voting for Ordinary Resolution 2, and did not vote in the EGM.

Names of parties who are required to abstain from

voting and who have abstained from voting on OrdinaryNumber of Shares Held Resolution 3

Mission Well Limited(1)

120,142,900

Note:

  1. Christian Kwok-Leun Yau Heilesen who is the executive director of the Company, is the sole shareholder and director of Mission Well Limited and is deemed interested in 120,142,900 Shares.

Employees of the Company (including Mr Han Meng Siew) who hold in aggregate, 54,485,252 shares of the Company, representing 3.82% of issued share capital of the Company, who are required to abstain from voting and have abstained from voting for Ordinary Resolution 3, and did not vote in the EGM.

Accordingly, all shareholders who are eligible to participate in the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme have abstained from voting on all resolutions relating to the Ntegrator Employee Share Option Scheme which were tabled as Ordinary Resolution 2 and Ordinary Resolution 3 at the EGM.

Scrutineer

Complete Corporate Services Pte Ltd was appointed as the scrutineer for the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Ntegrator International Ltd.

Leung Kwok Kuen Jacob

Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

15 December 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay #10-00 Income at Raffles Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Page | 2

Disclaimer

Ntegrator International Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
12/02Singapore Shares Drop to Red; Hatten Land Jumps 2% on Proposed Strategic Review
MT
12/02Ntegrator Secures Over $6 Million Contract Extension for Pipe Laying Works in Singapore..
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :press release
PU
12/01Ntegrator International Ltd Secures Contract Extension Worth SGD 8.56 Million from Regi..
CI
11/30Ntegrator International Issues Warrants to Two Investors
MT
11/18CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :The Proposed Change of Auditors
PU
11/08Ntegrator Obtains Bourse's Approval to List Shares, Warrants Under Placement Exercise
MT
10/25RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES : :
PU
10/20NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL : to Issue Shares to Two Investors; Shares Jump 11%
MT
10/20PLACEMENTS : :proposed placement exercise - entry into placement agreements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net income 2020 -2,77 M -2,02 M -2,02 M
Net Debt 2020 6,93 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ntegrator International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joo Whut Chang Managing Director
Meng Siew Han Executive Chairman
Kwok Kuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Tung Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Jia Lin Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NTEGRATOR INTERNATIONAL LTD.-30.00%7
ACCENTURE PLC41.55%233 763
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.58%176 249
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.68%110 988
SNOWFLAKE INC.24.59%107 389
INFOSYS LIMITED39.52%97 831